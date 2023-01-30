Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Related
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Tori Amos coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre
– Musician, author, and activist Tori Amos has announced a US tour this summer to continue the celebration of her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean, which will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on July 22. Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Amos will once...
‘Touring days … ended’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
A Drummer Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Has the Band’s ‘Seismic Moment’
The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" played an unusual role in a memorial concert for Brian Jones that happened shortly after his death.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
How Joni Mitchell watched Woodstock on TV then wrote the song that captured its magic
Originally a b-side, Joni Mitchell's generational classic Woodstock found its biggest audience with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
eagledayton.com
“On Fire At 40″ Watch Rick Allen Talk Def Leppard’s “Pyromania” Turning 40
1983 was a great year for Rock albums, in 2023 we find ourselves 40 years away from that. With “On Fire At 40″ we take some time to speak to artists and band members about their albums celebrating this signifcant anniversary. Each month we’ll speak to a different...
Stereogum
End Of The Road 2023 Has Wilco, King Gizzard, Future Islands, & More
The UK festival End Of The Road has announced its lineup for 2023. Headliners over the four-day event are King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Also on the docket: Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, Overmono, Kokoroko, Cass McCombs, Biig Piig,...
Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’
Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
Two Michigan Bands Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class
The Rock Hall has announced 14 acts up for nomination this year.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has retired from touring. He has stated that he is not physically capable of continuing on with scheduled tour dates across the UK and Europe. The Black Sabbath frontman took to social media this morning (Wednesday 1 Feburary) to break the news to fans....
Guitar World Magazine
Dunlop honors Jimi Hendrix's iconic effects with Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine mini pedals
Four stompboxes inspired by the Uni-Vibe, Octavio, Fuzz Face and Band of Gypsys Fuzz are included, featuring artwork remixed from John Van Hamserveld's Shrine Auditorium concert poster. Dunlop has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix and some of his most iconic effects pedals by introducing the Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine Series...
Comments / 0