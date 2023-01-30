ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Stereogum

End Of The Road 2023 Has Wilco, King Gizzard, Future Islands, & More

The UK festival End Of The Road has announced its lineup for 2023. Headliners over the four-day event are King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Also on the docket: Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, Overmono, Kokoroko, Cass McCombs, Biig Piig,...
Loudwire

Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’

Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has retired from touring. He has stated that he is not physically capable of continuing on with scheduled tour dates across the UK and Europe. The Black Sabbath frontman took to social media this morning (Wednesday 1 Feburary) to break the news to fans....
Guitar World Magazine

Dunlop honors Jimi Hendrix's iconic effects with Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine mini pedals

Four stompboxes inspired by the Uni-Vibe, Octavio, Fuzz Face and Band of Gypsys Fuzz are included, featuring artwork remixed from John Van Hamserveld's Shrine Auditorium concert poster. Dunlop has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix and some of his most iconic effects pedals by introducing the Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine Series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy