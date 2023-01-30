Read full article on original website
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
Three points: Physicality, offensive consistency crucial for Duke men’s basketball in North Carolina showdown
Duke squares up against North Carolina Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first Tobacco Road rivalry game of the year. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. Dominate the glass. In up-and-down seasons for both Duke and North Carolina, one aspect has...
Chronicle
Duke vs. UNC preview: Frontcourt
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches, backcourts and wings. Finally, here is the frontcourt:. While plenty of talent will...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina
Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
Chronicle
First half of Duke women's basketball's loss to Florida State played with a men's ball, head coach Kara Lawson says
The first half of Duke women's basketball's Sunday loss at Florida State was played with a men's ball, according to a closing statement made by head coach Kara Lawson in her postgame press conference Thursday evening following the Blue Devils' home win against Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils and the Seminoles...
Chronicle
Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio
Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
Chronicle
No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in fourth quarter to down Pittsburgh, stay undefeated at home
After stumbling on the road at Florida State, Duke found its footing at home to take down Pittsburgh. No. 16 Duke beat the visiting Panthers 53-44 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday night, extending its home winning streak to 11 games. Though Pittsburgh headed into the matchup winless in the ACC, it did not play like a struggling team. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Blue Devils, but they continuously crept up to Duke’s lead, and while the Blue Devils ultimately had the last laugh, Pittsburgh found gaps in the home team’s elite defense.
Chronicle
'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes
The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
Chronicle
'Mutual respect': Jon Scheyer, Hubert Davis and the making of a rivalry at a crossroads
On a rainy December night in New York, Duke waltzed into Madison Square Garden for a nationally televised matchup against Iowa. The win that followed was relatively unremarkable; the Blue Devils shut down Hawkeye star Kris Murray and cruised to a 74-62 victory behind their defense. But there was something...
Chronicle
'Through thick and thin': After years as teammates, Duke men's basketball's Ryan Young and UNC's Pete Nance to meet as foes
In a game and on a team stacked with the dynamism and exuberance of youth, the calming, steady presence of a veteran cannot be overstated. In the turbulent season Duke is enduring, that has been further proven. Ryan Young has had to work for his place in head coach Jon...
Chronicle
Duke vs. UNC preview: Bench
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. First up are the benches:. At full health, this Duke team has the potential to go 10 or more...
Chronicle
All-Ivy League selection Camilla Emsbo to transfer to Duke women’s basketball from Yale for 2023-24 season
Current starting center Kennedy Brown said in the preseason that she would be a Blue Devil for two seasons, but that did not stop Duke from bringing in even more firepower at the five for next year. Yale center Camilla Emsbo, a two-time All-Ivy League selection, announced Tuesday on Twitter...
