The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO