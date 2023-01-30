ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke vs. UNC preview: Frontcourt

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches, backcourts and wings. Finally, here is the frontcourt:. While plenty of talent will...
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina

Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio

Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in fourth quarter to down Pittsburgh, stay undefeated at home

After stumbling on the road at Florida State, Duke found its footing at home to take down Pittsburgh. No. 16 Duke beat the visiting Panthers 53-44 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday night, extending its home winning streak to 11 games. Though Pittsburgh headed into the matchup winless in the ACC, it did not play like a struggling team. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Blue Devils, but they continuously crept up to Duke’s lead, and while the Blue Devils ultimately had the last laugh, Pittsburgh found gaps in the home team’s elite defense.
'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Bench

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. First up are the benches:. At full health, this Duke team has the potential to go 10 or more...
