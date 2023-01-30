ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest On Zavion Hardy

 4 days ago

Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy was South Carolina's only high school commit that didn't sign in December. What's the latest on his recruitment?

In terms of high school recruiting, the past month and a half has been quite kind to Shane Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff for South Carolina's football team. In the past week, the Gamecocks held a successful junior day weekend . They both solidified and created relationships with multiple prospects from the 2024 recruiting class that holds offers from South Carolina.

In December, the Gamecocks saw most of their commitments officially sign their national letter of intent during the early window. They landed JUCO defensive tackle Elijah Davis in that stretch, held off Colorado's pursuit of Vicari Swain, and flipped Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers.

One notable name that didn't sign with South Carolina during the early period was defensive lineman Zavion Hardy. According to Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Media Network, he ran into an issue with the NCAA Clearinghouse but reiterated his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Since this development, there's been little discussion from Hardy or any recruiting analysts regarding his situation, leading to questions from fans regarding whether or not he would still be a part of South Carolina's recruiting class. On Friday night, Hardy posted on Twitter that he would sign on national signing day, which takes place next Wednesday. However, Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Media Network pointed out that Hardy had removed his commitment status from his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

SportsTalk Media later reported that he will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday but that it likely won't be with the Gamecocks.

