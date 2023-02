On February 1, 2022, NFL superstar Tom Brady shocked the world by announcing his retirement from professional football. That decision lasted roughly 41 days, before Brady announced his return to the NFL with his then-former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last 365 days have been nothing short of brutal for Brady and his family, yet when Tampa Bay was officially eliminated from playoff contention, there wasn't a great deal of speculation about TB12's future in football.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO