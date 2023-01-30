Read full article on original website
N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J
N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Returns to Streaming Services
Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral
Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Join the Mormon Church When He Gets Off House Arrest
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found his faith while being holed up on house arrest in Utah. The rapper recently revealed he plans to join the Mormon Church when he is freed from his home confinement. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard ran their cover story with the reclusive rap artist...
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Lil Jon Threatens Live Nation With Lawsuit Over Name of Lovers & Friends Festival
Lil Jon is threatening to take global entertainment company Live Nation to court due to their Lovers & Friends Festival, which the Atlanta rapper claims infringes on his trademarked song title of the same name. On Monday (Jan. 30), Lil Jon's attorney Edwin McPherson threatened Live Nation with litigation via...
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5 Million for Dame’s Stake in Roc-A-Fella – ‘Disrespectful Sh!t’
Dame Dash says Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, calling the proposal disrespectful. On Jan. 23, Dame sat down for an interview with the Veuit Podcast, where the Roc-A-Fella cofounder talked about business and entrepreneurship. During the talk, the topic of NFTs was brought up, with Dame recalling his attempt to enter the NFT world via Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Doja Cat Explains Why She Loves Going to War With Internet Trolls
Doja Cat has never been shy about going back and forth with her detractors online. Now, she's opening up about why. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety published their latest cover story featuring Doja Cat, on the heels of her eye-catching appearances at Paris Fashion Week. During the interview, Doja discussed new music (she wants to make punk), her decision to shave her head and eyebrows, and her ongoing battle with internet trolls.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says
Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report
Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Latto Unapologetically Admits That Her Boyfriend Pays All Her Bills
Latto likes to "Spend It" and lucky for her she doesn't have to pay for anything. In a recent interview, Big Latto disclosed that her boyfriend pays all her bills. In a video interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio personality J Nicks, which was posted on Jan. 27 on YouTube, Latto was asked how she kept her relationship status so secret. The Grammy-nominated rapper stated that she's in a "real relationship" and it stays off social media, period.
