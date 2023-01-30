Read full article on original website
5 Texas cities visit high rankings on best family-friendly vacations list
Austinites looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own state. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Austin scored No. 29 in the Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations, behind Houston (No. 8), San Antonio (No. 10), and Dallas (No. 11), and ahead of Fort Worth (No. 44). 200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Austin did better than average on most metrics except affordability (No. 115 of 200). In an odd order for any Austinite that's tried...
This Tesla rental service got me from Austin to Houston, despite my best efforts
Reader, my car was stolen. I know that’s not a cool note to start on, but it’s the truth. A few months ago, my white Hyundai Elantra was recovered on Ben White Boulevard with an egregiously ugly, half-finished paint job and a deathly rattle in the engine. This put me in a vulnerable position, not just for getting around (thanks, CapMetro), but for falling in love with cars way outside my price range.UFODrive (stylized UFODRIVE), a self-service car rental company with an all-electric fleet, must have sensed my predicament, because a publicist probed my inbox with an offer to borrow...
Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report
Couples, step aside – this Valentine’s day is for the unattached. Personal finance website WalletHub released their report of this year’s Best and Worst States for Singles, and the Lone Star State claimed the No. 1 spot in two out of six categories. Coming in at No. 4 overall, Texas ranked behind California (No. 1), New York (No. 2), and Florida (No. 3). The report’s findings were determined by comparing dating economics, opportunities, and romance and fun across all 50 states. For date opportunities, the top four overall winners tied for No. 1 in the most restaurants per capita category,...
Beyoncé comes home to Texas as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour
Hear ye, Texas: Our queen is coming. Houston-born Beyoncé will grace the Lone Star State with her presence on two different stops as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. Austin Beyhive fans will have to travel, but hey, at least she's coming.She'll first stop in Dallas on September 21, where she'll play at the AT&T Stadium before heading to her hometown on September 23 at Houston's NRG Stadium.Ticketing for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those...
Texas' favorite soft drink Dr Pepper spins off fruity-creamy new flavor
Texas' favorite soda Dr Pepper, loved for its cherry-ish flavor, has a new berry variety: Strawberries & Cream, available in regular and Zero Sugar versions, is now on shelves everywhere. According to a release, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Regular will be offered in 12-packs with 12-ounce cans and also in 20-ounce bottles. The Zero Sugar version will be offered in 12 packs only. Both will be permanent additions. The release says that the new flavor combines the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper but with layers of strawberry flavor and a creamy finish. That sounds like a lot of activity for a...
Winter Storm Warning: School closures, cold weather shelters, and how to prepare in Central Texas
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 am Monday, January 30, until 12 pm Wednesday, February 1. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Fayette County for the same time period.A very winter-like week is ahead of us here in Central Texas. This will include a big drop in temperatures and also the chance for some freezing rain and icing issues. For a play-by-play forecast, head to KVUE's detailed report on the next few days of expected inclement weather, or check out their winter preparedness guide for what to do...
