ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado business bankruptcies decline; startups on the rise

Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: Wolves: A cost-benefit analysis

At the Jan. 19 meeting of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, a commissioner demanded to know how much it would cost to bring each wolf to be reintroduced to Colorado under state law. The costs of wolf reintroduction will be dwarfed by the benefits, economic and ecological, that Coloradans...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Two wolves captured, collared by Colorado wildlife biologists in North Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday captured and placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park, making them the only GPS-tracked specimens in the state. Male wolves 2101 and 2301 were tranquilized, inspected for health issues and fitted with collars before being released into the wild. Wolf 2101 was a recapture. The animal was collared two years ago, but the device had since failed. Wolf 2301, likely 2101’s pup, was a first-time capture.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy