Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO