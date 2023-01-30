ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love The Symphony features pops sections from opera and film

By Lisa Batts
Christopher Ellis is guest conductor for this year’s Love the Symphony event at Barton College. Contributed photo

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in gala fashion with the Barton College/Wilson Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the 31st annual Love the Symphony concert. Under the direction of guest conductor and violinist Christopher Ellis, this Valentine’s Day concert will showcase a selection of iconic pops selections from opera and film, featuring soloist Paul Saik.

The event will begin with a wine and cheese reception at 6:15 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 in Wilson Gymnasium on the Barton campus. A candlelight buffet dinner will immediately follow the program at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person, and reservations may be made by contacting Bonnie LoSchiavo at blloshiavo@barton.edu or 252-399-6559. Tables for eight are available by reservation. The reservation deadline is Monday, Feb. 6. No tickets will be mailed.

ABOUT THE GUEST CONDUCTOR

Christopher Ellis began studying the violin at the age of 10 in his hometown of Farmville. His early private teachers include Dee Braxton-Pellegrino and Paul Topper. Ellis continued his study with Topper at East Carolina University, and he later earned a master’s degree in music at Florida State University. Ellis has been a member of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra and the Tar River Orchestra, and he has performed with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. He has done solo performances with the Beaufort County Community Orchestra, New Bern Civic Strings and the Barton College/ Wilson Symphony Orchestra. Ellis teaches privately in Wilson, Rocky Mount, Greenville and Goldsboro and is a violin/viola instructor at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville. Ellis has conducted the Beaufort County Community Orchestra since 2005 and has served as concertmaster with the Barton College/Wilson Symphony Orchestra since 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4CNR_0kWNQdDX00
Paul Saik is guest soloist for Love the Symphony on Feb. 14. Contributed photo

ABOUT THE GUEST SOLOIST

Paul Saik is the director of music ministries at Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern, where he resides with his wife, Katie Holleran Saik, and their daughter, Blakely. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Saik began playing piano at the age of 3 and spent much of his time performing in church. His first church position came at the young age of 13 as the church pianist at First Baptist Church in Pearl, Mississippi. He quickly developed a love for church music and started playing the organ at age 16. Saik studied piano and organ at Mississippi College and received a bachelor’s degree in piano, winning several awards and competitions.

A versatile singer, he has performed with opera companies throughout the United States and around the world. He also studied abroad at the University of London. A Pressar Scholar, Saik furthered his education at Baylor University, where he received a master’s degree in church music and organ and won several vocal competitions.

As this event’s popularity continues to grow with an ever-increasing number of guest reservations each year, the renovated Wilson Gymnasium on the Barton campus will provide a spacious and elegantly transformed environment to provide the perfect backdrop for sweethearts and friends to enjoy an entertaining program performed by the orchestra.

Love the Symphony is sponsored by Truist Financial Corporation.

ABOUT

Wide Awake, a monthly publication of Restoration NewsMedia, is a guide to arts, entertainment and leisure in the area we serve. It is published at the first of each month. Deadline for submitting information to Wide Awake is the 15th of the previous month. By that date, submit information for publication at www.WideAwakeNC.com. You can reach us through any of our social media platforms or by email at editor@wideawakenc.com or help@wideawakenc.com.

