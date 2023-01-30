Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
KidsPeace, Lehigh County join to continue free walk-in mental health assessments
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — KidsPeace, a nonprofit organization that offers free behavioral and mental health services, is joining with Lehigh County to continue its free walk-in mental health assessments, it said Thursday in a written statement. KidsPeace has joined with Lehigh County to fund walk-in mental health assessments.
Lackawanna County animal shelter receives $200K grant
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Humane Society of Lackawanna County received a big boost in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $200,000 check to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Lackawanna County. In a release, the commissioners said they know the shelter was hit hard during and […]
East Stroudsburg South High School fights food insecurity
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Boxes of non-perishable food — cans, cereal, and pasta — are the most recent donations to the Purple Pantry at East Stroudsburg South High School. The food comes from Giant's Fill-A-Plate food drive. "Without the donations, we would not be able to do...
Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
Brain disruption caused by early screen time
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
Accountant sentenced for misuse of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship nonprofit funds
WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the greater Hazleton area benefited at sentencing by not having a criminal history.
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Forging shells for Ukrainian soldiers: It all starts in NEPA
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Ukrainian soldiers have fired thousands of American-made artillery shells at Russian troops, but did you know the ammunition begins its journey right here in NEPA?. According to an article by the New York Times, the ammunition begins its journey at a plant in...
Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Matt Munisteri will perform with University of Scranton Jazz Band
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert featuring The University of Scranton Jazz Band with special guest guitarist and vocalist Matt Munisteri. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.
