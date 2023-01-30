ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Lackawanna County Pearl Harbor Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the darkest days in US history, the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. December 7, 1941, 2,403 people lost their lives when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Hawaii, plunging the U.S. into World War II. Honesdale, Wayne County, Dec. 7, 2022, eight decades later, dozens of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County animal shelter receives $200K grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Humane Society of Lackawanna County received a big boost in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $200,000 check to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Lackawanna County. In a release, the commissioners said they know the shelter was hit hard during and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Brain disruption caused by early screen time

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews

Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
SCRANTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania

Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
FRACKVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Forging shells for Ukrainian soldiers: It all starts in NEPA

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Ukrainian soldiers have fired thousands of American-made artillery shells at Russian troops, but did you know the ammunition begins its journey right here in NEPA?. According to an article by the New York Times, the ammunition begins its journey at a plant in...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Matt Munisteri will perform with University of Scranton Jazz Band

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert featuring The University of Scranton Jazz Band with special guest guitarist and vocalist Matt Munisteri. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.
SCRANTON, PA

