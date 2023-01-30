Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In Oakland
Sip And Shop At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique Pop-Up
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie
SFist
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
SFist
Trick Dog Rings In 10 Years With a 'Museum' of Its Menu Artistry, and a Drive to Keep On Innovating
Even in a national landscape littered with creative cocktail bars, with a new-school cocktail culture that is now two decades old and spawning still newer schools, San Francisco's Trick Dog remains a singular thing, and place. The bar celebrated its 10th birthday a few weeks back, in a corner of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SFist
Dozens of Bay Area Cities Are Late In Getting Housing Elements Certified, and YIMBY Groups Plan to Sue
Today, February 1, is the state's deadline for cities to have their Housing Elements — the planning documents that dictate overall housing construction goals which serve as contracts with the state — certified. And guess what! Hundreds of towns and cities have blown the deadline. Those of us...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Hills Fire Damages Multiple Homes
This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]. PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or...
SFist
Mid-Market IKEA Store Likely to Open By Spring, With Rest of Mall to Follow
There was some breaking news Thursday via a source with insider IKEA knowledge that the mall complex on SF's Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets is going to come alive sooner than we'd last heard. The SF Business Times has the scoop, via "a source with inside information regarding...
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
SFist
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland
The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to, Oakland. The brand’s newest location is spacious with comfortable seating designed to give guests guaranteed comfort while watching the busy traffic. Since its opening, customers are swarming the place for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and the star chicken.
SFist
Castro Theatre Gets Landmark Recommendation from City Hall, in Big Setback for Another Planet Entertainment
Trouble for Another Planet Entertainment, as the SF Historic Preservation Commission just recommended landmark designation protections for the Castro Theatre’s seats, at a six-hour meeting where both “Save the Seats” and “Change the Seats” factions turned out in force. More than a year into Another...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Boy Bitten By Mountain Lion In San Mateo County
A young boy was bitten but only minorly injured Tuesday night by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, south of Half Moon Bay. The incident happened on Tunitas Creek Road around 6:50 p.m., and the boy is reportedly okay. [ABC 7]. Snowpack in the Sierra is currently deeper than...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
