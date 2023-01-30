ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFist

7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday

Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
BRISBANE, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask

A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Hills Fire Damages Multiple Homes

This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]. PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or...
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
Madoc

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland

The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to, Oakland. The brand’s newest location is spacious with comfortable seating designed to give guests guaranteed comfort while watching the busy traffic. Since its opening, customers are swarming the place for a taste of Dave’s sliders topped with sweet kale slaw, crisp pickle chips, and the star chicken.
OAKLAND, CA

