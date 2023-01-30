(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Peyton Haack has been picked as the Big Ten Conference Field Athlete of the Week. Haack eclipsed the 6,000-point mark on his way to a runner-up finish in the heptathlon at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. The 6,007 points broke a school record and is third in the country in the event this season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO