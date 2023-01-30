Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa's Czinano, Nebraska's Markowski land on Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 list
(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Monika Czinano and Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski have been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 list. The Lisa Leslie Award goes to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and is named after three-time All-American and a one-time National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
kmaland.com
Iowa's Haack named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week
(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Peyton Haack has been picked as the Big Ten Conference Field Athlete of the Week. Haack eclipsed the 6,000-point mark on his way to a runner-up finish in the heptathlon at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. The 6,007 points broke a school record and is third in the country in the event this season.
kmaland.com
Allen claims title at first Girls State Wrestling Tournament
(Coralville) -- Riverside sophomore sensation Molly Allen etched her name among the 14 wrestlers that can forever say they won a state title at the first IGHSAU-sanctioned Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Allen -- who already has IWCOA Girls State and Fargo National titles to her name -- joined the rare...
kmaland.com
2022 Girls State Wrestling Tournament Live Diary Day 1 presented by CRHC
(Coralville) -- The first Girls State Wrestling Tournament is underway. Continue to check this page throughout the day for updates. 100: Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) drops to consolations. 105: Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central) advances to quarterfinals, Keira Hessenius (LeMars) drops to consolations. 110: Ady Lundquist (SWAT) advances to quarterfinals, Cierra...
kmaland.com
Brackets set for State Dual Tournament
(Coralville) -- The brackets have been set for this Saturday State Dual Tournament. In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 7 seed. The Panthers face Wilton in the first round at 11 AM. In Class 2A, Creston drew the No. 5 seed. They face Mount Vernon in the first round...
kmaland.com
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
kmaland.com
Show-Me-Select heifers average more than $2,600 per head in fall sales at Fruitland
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The market for spring calvers in the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program proved strong at fall 2022 sales, with top buyers paying in the $3,500 per head range at some sales. Buyers paid an average of $2,638 for Show-Me-Select heifers on Dec. 2 at the SEMO Livestock...
Comments / 0