Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/3): Mount Ayr, CD win to share POI with Bedford
(KMAland) -- Harlan knocked off LC, Ike Lemonds had a triple-double, Aiden Bell played hero, Mount Ayr & Central Decatur grabbed a share of the POI with Bedford, Woodbine won a thriller, SC East took the MRC & more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic...
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, February 2nd, 2023
(Des Moines) -- Republicans on the House Education Committee have voted to require Iowa's three public universities to explain terms and concepts used in courses taken by students who plan to be teachers. If the bill is approved by both the House and Senate, the report would be due at the end of this month. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull says he can't wait to see an explanation of what anti-racist and anti-oppressive teaching is. The bill also calls for a new legislative committee to be established this summer to review the reports from the Colleges of Education at Iowa, Iowa State and U-N-I. Democrats opposed the bill and accused Republicans of conducting a witch hunt against teachers and professors. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison says college students complain to him they're being indoctrinated with liberal ideology at the state universities.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy and would have thought she was born the wrong gender if a trusted teacher had spoken with her about gender identity. The bill says parents could sue a school if there's any instruction about gender identity in elementary or junior high. Stacy Schmidt, a social studies teacher in Des Moines, says the bill censors important conversations and sends the message that L-G-B-T-Q students should be ashamed of who they are. A HOUSE subcommittee has approved a bill that would require educators to get written permission from a parent before referring to a student by a gender that's different from the one listed on the student's birth certificate.
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Wood defends ESA vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative Devon Wood says there's more than one reason why she supported the controversial bill funneling public dollars into private schools. Both the Iowa House and Senate recently approved a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds establishing Education Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 per student, allowing parents to send their kids to private institutions. Wood joined State Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen as lawmakers supporting the bill. In an interview on KMA News earlier this week, the New Market Republican says she voted for the measure mainly because of two amendments. One extended operational sharing incentives for K-12 schools another 10 years. Wood says the extension allows local districts to continue sharing superintendents and other positions.
