Atlanta, GA

Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago

Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app.

South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway.

Authorities say the suspects have lured several men on dating apps, such as Grindr, a social media dating app used mainly by gay men.

According to the release, the victim meet with the suspect in the Old National Highway area, then the suspect robs the victim at gunpoint.

Police are urging citizens to be vigilant when using dating apps.

“Our detectives are diligently working to identify these suspects responsible for these violent crimes, Lt. Jubal Rogers said. “Targeting victims due to their sexual orientation is not only against state law, but also federal law. We will continue to investigate and bring justice to these victims. Predators lurk online, sadly. We want to remind dating app users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”

Officials have not said if the suspects have used other dating apps. Authorities have not revealed the ages or the amount of victims involved.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online . Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,0000 for the arrest of the suspect(s).

