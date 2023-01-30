Read full article on original website
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist” Snowman Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist" Snowman Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas Are Keeping a Low Profile
Matt Lauer, 65, and girlfriend Shamin Abas, 53, are keeping their relationship low-profile. The pair were recently photographed while out together on a date night in New York City. "Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other. They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business...
Why There’s a Fireplace Inside This Poughkeepsie Tree
Here is the burning question. Why did someone place a fireplace in a random tree? I really hope no one decides to light this thing because it might just end in disaster. The Hudson Valley isn't short on strange sights. Here is one that we need to add to the list.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
Attempted Robbery in New York State Stopped by a Nun
Don't mess with this sister. Fox is reporting that two suspects allegedly tried to rob a center in New York state that provides food for the poor. However, their plans went south when they were suddenly stopped by a "quick-thinking" individual who happened to be at the center that morning as well.
