Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Police searching for Bosco, a stolen dog
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are seeking assistance in locating a stolen bloodhound. Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced that Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, was stolen from a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on January 28, 2023. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers,...
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
WIBW
Competency exam ordered for Wanamaker assault suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of assaulting several people at stores and in traffic along Wanamaker Rd. will undergo a competency exam. Zunzella McBride’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was put on hold when the judge granted the defense’s request for the order. Prosecutors did not object.
Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a person on Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash claims life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on OK 2 approximately three...
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
2 people shot during family dispute in southwest Douglas County
Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a residence in southwestern Douglas County.
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
Two people in custody following double shooting in Douglas County
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on suspicion of battery after discovering two shooting victims in a home.
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
Man dies following SE Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, said that at 12:40 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. regarding a shooting. A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people shot, seriously injured in southwestern Douglas County
Two people suffered gunshot wounds during a disturbance at a home in southwestern Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 900 block of East 543 Road, scanner reports indicated. “Deputies were dispatched to the residence at 2:10...
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
Homicide investigation begins after woman fails to check out of Olathe hotel
Olathe police investigate the death of Rhoda Morgan after she failed to check out of a hotel room and officers found her body inside.
Comments / 1