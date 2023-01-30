TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO