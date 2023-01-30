Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes hope to have ‘some vision’ on next starting QB during competition this springThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin
Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Knows Better Play From Buckeyes “Begins With Me” And Says Losing Composure Against Wisconsin Was “Fully My Responsibility”
Chris Holtmann bore the weight of Ohio State’s four-week collapse on his shoulders during Thursday night’s postgame press conference. One wouldn’t expect anything different from a head coach whose team just suffered its eighth loss in the last nine games while a vocal portion of the fan base continues to call for his job. Much less a man who had to watch the second half of the 65-60 Wisconsin loss from the locker room after being ejected for an uncouth exchange (to put it mildly) with an official in the opening period.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus
Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin
Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
Eleven Warriors
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis is Back, Ohio State Basketball Has An Abysmal January and the Football Buckeyes Land Another Big Transfer
Ohio State football got two pieces of exciting news over the past week, but Ohio State’s basketball struggles went from bad to worse. We talk extensively about both sports on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, starting with Ohio State football. While it’s a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeyes in that they are not making any additions to their high school recruiting class of 2023, they made news on Friday when they announced the return of former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis to the program as a defensive graduate assistant.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Aspires to “Be the Best Linebacker Coach in the Country” As He Returns Home to Ohio State
When Ryan Day offered James Laurinaitis the opportunity to return to his alma mater and join Ohio State’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant, he and his wife agreed that he should take it – on one condition. As a graduate assistant at Notre Dame last year, Laurinaitis...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice
All 10 of Ohio State’s full-time assistant coaches met with the media on Wednesday. So did director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and new graduate assistant James Laurinaitis. As each of the coaches spoke publicly for the first time this offseason, we got plenty of insight into where they’re...
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Tommy Eichenberg Among Eight Buckeyes Who Will Miss Spring Practices
As spring football draws closer for Ohio State, Ryan Day announced that the Buckeyes will be without several starters and veteran backups for the start of the offseason. Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg, TreVeyon Henderson, Mitchell Melton, Kourt Williams, Evan Pryor and Jakob James will miss Ohio State's spring practices and scrimmage, Day said Wednesday in his first meeting with the media since the Buckeyes' loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says He’s Not Interested in Replacing Kevin Warren As Big Ten Commissioner
Gene Smith will not be the Big Ten’s next commissioner. In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch on Wednesday, Smith said he is not interested in succeeding Kevin Warren as the leader of the Big Ten. “I’m not interested in that commissioner’s job,” Smith told the Dispatch. “People keep...
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Will Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, But Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring
The door is clearly open for Brian Hartline to become Ohio State’s offensive play-caller this season, but Ryan Day hasn’t made a final decision yet. In his first press conference since promoting Hartline to offensive coordinator in January, Day confirmed he is considering giving up play-calling duties this season. Entering his fifth year as Ohio State’s head coach, Day believes it might be for the best if he delegates that responsibility, which would free him up to spend more time working with all areas of the team rather than spending the majority of his time working with the offense.
Comments / 0