Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin

Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Knows Better Play From Buckeyes “Begins With Me” And Says Losing Composure Against Wisconsin Was “Fully My Responsibility”

Chris Holtmann bore the weight of Ohio State’s four-week collapse on his shoulders during Thursday night’s postgame press conference. One wouldn’t expect anything different from a head coach whose team just suffered its eighth loss in the last nine games while a vocal portion of the fan base continues to call for his job. Much less a man who had to watch the second half of the 65-60 Wisconsin loss from the locker room after being ejected for an uncouth exchange (to put it mildly) with an official in the opening period.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus

Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis is Back, Ohio State Basketball Has An Abysmal January and the Football Buckeyes Land Another Big Transfer

Ohio State football got two pieces of exciting news over the past week, but Ohio State’s basketball struggles went from bad to worse. We talk extensively about both sports on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, starting with Ohio State football. While it’s a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeyes in that they are not making any additions to their high school recruiting class of 2023, they made news on Friday when they announced the return of former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis to the program as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Tommy Eichenberg Among Eight Buckeyes Who Will Miss Spring Practices

As spring football draws closer for Ohio State, Ryan Day announced that the Buckeyes will be without several starters and veteran backups for the start of the offseason. Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg, TreVeyon Henderson, Mitchell Melton, Kourt Williams, Evan Pryor and Jakob James will miss Ohio State's spring practices and scrimmage, Day said Wednesday in his first meeting with the media since the Buckeyes' loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Will Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, But Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring

The door is clearly open for Brian Hartline to become Ohio State’s offensive play-caller this season, but Ryan Day hasn’t made a final decision yet. In his first press conference since promoting Hartline to offensive coordinator in January, Day confirmed he is considering giving up play-calling duties this season. Entering his fifth year as Ohio State’s head coach, Day believes it might be for the best if he delegates that responsibility, which would free him up to spend more time working with all areas of the team rather than spending the majority of his time working with the offense.
