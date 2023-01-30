Read full article on original website
This College Ignored Their Cheer Squad On National Women In Sports Day So They Refused To Cheer In Protest
“Seeing this sport swept under the rug on a day where we should be honored is heartbreaking. This sport is so much more than what everyone thinks.”
19thnews.org
Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?
We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
Division I university cheerleaders refuse to perform at basketball game after getting ignored on 'Women in Sports Day'
St. John's University cheerleaders wore "WE ARE WOMEN IN SPORTS" shirts to Wednesday's basketball game against Seton Hall in protest.
MedicalXpress
Head trauma doesn't predict memory problems in NFL retirees, suggests new study
A study of retired professional football players by researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center has found that their cognitive abilities did not differ significantly from a control group of similarly aged men who did not play football, nor did those abilities show significant change over one to five years. The findings, published in Brain Injury, suggest that exposure to concussions and head injuries among National Football League (NFL) players is not a predictor of neurocognitive decline later in life.
She beat polio to dominate the track and enter the Hall of Fame; doctor had said she'd never walk again
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph set new world records in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and the 400 meter relay. In doing so, she became the first American woman to win three gold medals in Olympics track and field competition. Looking at her confidence and domination on the track, you’d never have guessed that it was almost by miracle that she was there at all.
California latest state making flag football a girls' high school sport
California approved a plan Friday to make flag football a girls' high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field.The move by the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — makes flag football an official sport for girls in the nation's most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The plan was approved unanimously by the organization's federated council in Long Beach, said Rebecca Brutlag, an agency spokesperson.Paula Hart Rodas, president-elect of the CIF Southern Section's council, said the goal is to get...
yr.media
USC’s Track Stadium Named After Olympian Allyson Felix
The University of Southern California has named its track and field stadium after Olympic medalist and alumna Allyson Felix. Felix is not only the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in Olympic history, but she is also an advocate and a mother. “Felix has been an advocate for women and the issues facing athletes of color in and outside of sports — including unequal conditions in contract negotiations — after personal circumstances opened her eyes to major injustices.” Last year the Olympic sprinter announced that she was retiring from the sport, however, that did not stop her from earning accolades.
Boxing Scene
USA Boxing Women’s Championships Lands in Toledo, July 22-29
USA Boxing will hold the first ever USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22-29, in Toledo, Ohio at the Glass City Center. The week-long inaugural event will be open to all age groups, as well as to novice and open female boxers, including non-citizens and boxers from International Federations that are currently in good standing.
