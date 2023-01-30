The University of Southern California has named its track and field stadium after Olympic medalist and alumna Allyson Felix. Felix is not only the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in Olympic history, but she is also an advocate and a mother. “Felix has been an advocate for women and the issues facing athletes of color in and outside of sports — including unequal conditions in contract negotiations — after personal circumstances opened her eyes to major injustices.” Last year the Olympic sprinter announced that she was retiring from the sport, however, that did not stop her from earning accolades.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO