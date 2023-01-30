Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
MedicalXpress
What is vascular dementia?
Vascular dementia is a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. There's no specific test that can confirm vascular dementia. Instead, health care professionals make a judgment based on any medical history for...
MedicalXpress
Research team finds brain marker that indicates vulnerability to developing post-traumatic stress disorder
Understanding one's susceptibility to developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is important. If you knew you were at risk, for example, you might steer clear of jobs that carry more likelihood of high stress and potential trauma or seek treatment as soon as you experienced a potentially triggering event. Now a...
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
MedicalXpress
Boosting anti-cancer antibodies by reducing their grip
New research from the Centre for Cancer Immunology at the University of Southampton, published ahead of World Cancer Day (February 4), has shown that changing how tightly an antibody binds to a target could improve treatments for cancer. Antibodies detect and tag viruses and bacteria so the body's immune system...
MedicalXpress
Machine perfusion of kidneys protects against delayed graft function
For brain-dead organ donors, therapeutic hypothermia is inferior to machine perfusion of the kidneys for reducing delayed graft function after transplantation, according to a study published in the Feb. 2 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Darren Malinoski, M.D., from the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland,...
MedicalXpress
A smart contact lens that diagnoses and treats glaucoma
Glaucoma is a common ocular disease in which the optic nerve malfunctions due to the increased intraocular pressure (IOP) caused by drainage canal blocking in the eye. This condition narrows the peripheral vision and can lead to vision loss in severe cases. Glaucoma patients have to manage IOP levels for their life-time. Automatic monitoring and control of the IOP in these patients would significantly improve their quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
MedicalXpress
Study shows Indigenous patients with autoimmune liver disease face worse symptoms and outcomes
First Nations, Métis and Inuit people with primary biliary cholangitis—a debilitating autoimmune liver disease—have more advanced symptoms at diagnosis and worse long-term outcomes than others in Canada, according to research from a nationwide monitoring project. "This autoimmune liver disease joins the collection of other autoimmune diseases with...
MedicalXpress
Stereotactic body radiotherapy is an effective treatment for patients with lung neuroendocrine tumors
Primary lung neuroendocrine tumors are very rare tumors that represent about 1-2% of all lung cancer cases. Only 2,000 to 4,500 are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The common treatment for early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors is surgery, but that is not an option for all patients. Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center are investigating new treatment approaches for this patient population.
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop a peptide that targets lung tumors and delivers therapeutics inside cells
Lung cancer claims more lives each year than any other type of cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.8 million people died of lung cancer in 2020. Current treatments rely on one of two avenues: generalized chemotherapy that inflicts harsh side effects on cancer patients, or targeting of tumors with very specific mutations that may not apply to many patients—both of which make fighting the disease challenging.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover key 'culprits' in major lung cancer study
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer death in the U.K., but a study by a team of scientists from the University of Southampton has discovered a new way to identify patients who are twice as likely to die from the disease. The researchers from the University's Center for...
MedicalXpress
Novel celery seed-derived medicine given after clot treatment may improve stroke outcomes
People who had an ischemic (clot-caused) stroke and were treated with a clot-busting medication and/or mechanical clot removal and also received butylphthalide, a medication initially compounded from celery seed, experienced milder neurological symptoms with better functioning at three months after the stroke, compared to stroke patients who had their clots treated but received a placebo medication, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Autism tied to higher risk for developing cardiometabolic disease
Autism spectrum disorders may be associated with a higher risk for developing cardiometabolic diseases, according to a review published online Jan. 30 in JAMA Pediatrics. Chathurika S. Dhanasekara, M.D., Ph.D., from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the association between autism spectrum disorders and cardiometabolic diseases.
