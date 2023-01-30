What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Modeling shows most people have already been infected

Read full article on original website
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Will Biden's plans to lift COVID emergency end free tests and vaccines?
What will happen to free testing, vaccination and treatment for COVID-19 under the Biden administration's plan to end the coronavirus public health emergency in May?. Northeastern public health policy experts say lifting the emergency declaration is a natural next step in the evolution of the pandemic. Those experts, Neil Maniar...
Study shows persistent symptoms are common three months after testing for COVID-19
In a new study from INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry), researchers compared new and ongoing symptoms and outcomes in both COVID-positive and COVID-negative adults who were tested because of acute COVID-19-like symptoms. The study found that half of the patients with COVID-19 and one-quarter of those who tested negative had at least one symptom at three months follow-up.
Long COVID: A range of diets are said to help manage symptoms—here's what the evidence tells us
Most people who contract COVID recover within a few weeks. But for some people, symptoms can develop later, or persist for a long time after the initial infection. A recent review of the evidence on long COVID suggests the condition affects at least 65 million people around the world, occurring after at least 10% of COVID infections, and affecting all age groups.
Researcher might have found key to understanding why COVID-19 kills more men than women
From the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, observers noted that men are more susceptible to severe infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with increased death rates. One scientist at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) has new findings which may answer why. Jyothi Nagajyothi, Ph.D., a scientist...
Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool
The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
Uncomplicated urinary tract infections put significant burden on US women
Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) pose a substantial burden on U.S. women, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in PLOS ONE. Jeffrey Thompson, Ph.D., from Cerner Enviza in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and colleagues assessed the impact of uUTIs from the patient perspective. The analysis included data from 375 U.S. women who self-reported a uUTI in the prior 60 days and were treated with one or more oral antibiotic.
Exploring food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic
Food insecurity is a social determinant of health that contributes to the burden of chronic diseases and poor mental health and disproportionately affects groups with socioeconomic disadvantage. In a nationally representative study published in Preventing Chronic Disease, researchers identified longitudinal patterns in the development, resolution or persistence of food insecurity...
Novel celery seed-derived medicine given after clot treatment may improve stroke outcomes
People who had an ischemic (clot-caused) stroke and were treated with a clot-busting medication and/or mechanical clot removal and also received butylphthalide, a medication initially compounded from celery seed, experienced milder neurological symptoms with better functioning at three months after the stroke, compared to stroke patients who had their clots treated but received a placebo medication, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
