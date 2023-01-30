Read full article on original website
BMW to invest $872 million to build electric vehicles in Mexico
BMW AG will invest $872 million in its San Luis Potosí, Mexico, plant to manufacture electric vehicles, as part of a broader effort to ramp up its global production network. More than half of the investment will be used to build a new high-voltage battery assembly plant at the site, the German carmaker said Friday, confirming a January announcement of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The expansion will create around 1,000 new jobs, with EV production scheduled to start in 2027.
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
