Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually

Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future.

Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.

One player that has seen his stock considerably rise is centerfielder and shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela. The 22-year-old landed at the No. 71 spot on Baseball America's prospect but has shot up to No. 37 on The Athletic's Keith Law's top-100 prospect list for 2022.

"Rafaela is one of the smallest players on this ranking, listed at 5-8, 152 pounds, and that's not far off from reality," Law said. But, he was the big breakout guy in Boston's system this year after he started driving the ball a lot more often and emerged as a potential 70 or 80 defended in center.

"His defense is elite and he's a 70 runner as well, so he doesn't have to hit that much to be a solid big leaguer, and he could be an above-average regular as a low-OBP, 20+ homer guy. The hope is that he improves the choices he's making as a hitter and that he recognizes pitch types sooner with experience and reduces some of that chase to give himself a chance to be a high-average hitter and potential star on both sides of the ball."

Rafaela made his professional debut with the Red Sox's Dominican Summer League team in 2018 and has worked his way up to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Rafaela was added to the team's 40-man roster following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

The 22-year-old shined in 2022 and was named the Red Sox's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .299/.342/.539 across 116 games between the Salem Red Sox and Sea Dogs to go along with 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases.

Rafaela likely is a season or two away from contributing at the big league level, but if he's able to continue on the trajectory he's been on, he could be a major player in the Boston lineup for years to come. His offensive numbers have improved and he's shown exceptional defensive play.

He very likely won't touch the field for the Red Sox in 2023, but it won't be long until he's calling Fenway Park home.

