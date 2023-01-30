ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOr7k_0kWNLXC400

Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future.

Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.

One player that has seen his stock considerably rise is centerfielder and shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela. The 22-year-old landed at the No. 71 spot on Baseball America's prospect but has shot up to No. 37 on The Athletic's Keith Law's top-100 prospect list for 2022.

"Rafaela is one of the smallest players on this ranking, listed at 5-8, 152 pounds, and that's not far off from reality," Law said. But, he was the big breakout guy in Boston's system this year after he started driving the ball a lot more often and emerged as a potential 70 or 80 defended in center.

"His defense is elite and he's a 70 runner as well, so he doesn't have to hit that much to be a solid big leaguer, and he could be an above-average regular as a low-OBP, 20+ homer guy. The hope is that he improves the choices he's making as a hitter and that he recognizes pitch types sooner with experience and reduces some of that chase to give himself a chance to be a high-average hitter and potential star on both sides of the ball."

Rafaela made his professional debut with the Red Sox's Dominican Summer League team in 2018 and has worked his way up to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Rafaela was added to the team's 40-man roster following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

The 22-year-old shined in 2022 and was named the Red Sox's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .299/.342/.539 across 116 games between the Salem Red Sox and Sea Dogs to go along with 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases.

Rafaela likely is a season or two away from contributing at the big league level, but if he's able to continue on the trajectory he's been on, he could be a major player in the Boston lineup for years to come. His offensive numbers have improved and he's shown exceptional defensive play.

He very likely won't touch the field for the Red Sox in 2023, but it won't be long until he's calling Fenway Park home.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer

One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?

The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects

The Boston Red Sox may be involved with a few more moves before the 2023 campaign rolls around. Boston has been busy this offseason with plenty of players joining the club and even more out the door. The Red Sox have been connected to seemingly everyone available and that likely won't stop any time soon. Boston even has considered trading former top prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure

The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NHL Legend Dies

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
373
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy