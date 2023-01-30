Foundation Kitchen coming soon to Charlestown
Charlestown residents are about to have a whole lot of food options on their plate .
Foundation Kitchen , a hybrid food hall + commercial kitchen space , is officially opening its doors on Friday, Feb. 3.
Run by husband and wife duo Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, the company’s new home at The Graphic Lofts ( 32 Cambridge St. ) is replacing the business’s former Somerville space on Washington Street.
“It’s really community-oriented. We coin ourselves as a collaborative culinary workspace, and that’s what you see in there,” said Nagle. “It’s magic.”
There are five businesses at the 2,000-sqft food hall , including Render Coffee , which transforms into a wine and craft beer space from Fermenta at night.
Visitors can also sit and enjoy fresh pasta plates from Rita’s , açaí bowls from Tchacoberry Pastel & Acai , and global cuisine from Delectable Eats .
🍫 Chocolate from Bitter Sweet Violet
🥣 Soups and broths from Spoon Soup Co.
🥒 Pickles from Chappy’s Pickles
🌱 Plant-based bites from Tender Food
🍪 Handmade cookies from The Half Cookie
If this news has you hungry, plan to attend the opening celebrations on Friday ( think : specials and food samples), concluding with a free foodie party from 6 to 9 p.m.
