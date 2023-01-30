ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Foundation Kitchen coming soon to Charlestown

 4 days ago
Enjoy food from around the world right here in Boston.

Photo by BOStoday team

Charlestown residents are about to have a whole lot of food options on their plate .

Foundation Kitchen , a hybrid food hall + commercial kitchen space , is officially opening its doors on Friday, Feb. 3.


Run by husband and wife duo Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, the company’s new home at The Graphic Lofts ( 32 Cambridge St. ) is replacing the business’s former Somerville space on Washington Street.

“It’s really community-oriented. We coin ourselves as a collaborative culinary workspace, and that’s what you see in there,” said Nagle. “It’s magic.”

There are five businesses at the 2,000-sqft food hall , including Render Coffee , which transforms into a wine and craft beer space
from Fermenta at night.

Visitors can also sit and enjoy fresh pasta plates from Rita’s , açaí bowls from Tchacoberry Pastel & Acai , and global cuisine from Delectable Eats .
    Plus, there will be more eateries offering delivery and pick-up takeout options .
    Here’s a quick sampling :

    🍫 Chocolate from Bitter Sweet Violet
    🥣 Soups and broths from Spoon Soup Co.
    🥒 Pickles from Chappy’s Pickles
    🌱 Plant-based bites from Tender Food

    🍪 Handmade cookies from The Half Cookie

    If this news has you hungry, plan to attend the opening celebrations on Friday ( think : specials and food samples), concluding with a free foodie party from 6 to 9 p.m.

