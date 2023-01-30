Wolves Come to Life Against Cortlandt

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - After losing a hard fought 5-4 decision to Rye on Friday, Jan. 20, John Jay found themselves in another close one on Sunday (1/22) at the Brewster Ice Arena. A 1-0 lead into the third versus Cortlandt, the Wolves looked like they were going to have to ride Dylan Rogers’ shutout to the wire. But the offense came to life, and ultimately gave their goalie a well deserved respite after stopping all 24 shots he faced.

Kyle Petschek scored at 14:20, and his teammates added two more third period goals in the 4-0 victory.

The game did start just as fast too. Kenny Irving took a shot on goal, Liam Burke pounced on the rebound, and he beat Nick Mele at 15:22 of the first.

A minute later, PJ DeNoia looked poised to keep the train rolling. The senior came free on a breakaway, but this time Mele didn’t bend and turned away the opportunity.

Far from done, Alex Maurice blasted just wide right, Petschek almost got Mele on the short side, and Maurice could not convert after winning the race to the puck with under nine minutes left in the first.

The Cortlandt goalie clearly doing his part, his teammates soon followed. On the rush, Colin Cody got off a shot on goal, and in keeping the puck in play, Jake DiBenedetto drew a slashing penalty at 6:41.

Using the man advantage, Cody took a long swing around the goal before putting a shot on, and after Mele made a long pass to Joe Riggio, Cody put another tough one on Rogers.

The save made, Rogers was just as good at even strength. The senior ate up two point-blank opportunities to the approval of Coach Greg Janos.

“He was just on,” said the coach. “A nice solid complete game, he was where he needed to be, got the saves and controlled the rebounds.”

A glove save by Rogers with 27 seconds left in the period had DeNoia freed up on the face-off and good for another breakaway. But the Wolves came up empty again, and it would not be the last time.

“I got nothing on that,” said Janos. “I told them to start shooting the puck and stop with the moves.”

The teams kept firing away nonetheless. On the John Jay rush, DeNoia set up Petschek on a drop pass, and Ryan Hasapis and Burke gave Mele plenty of business on a flurry around the goal line. No net for the Wolves, Cody then weaved through to Rogers again, and Jack Jimenez was unable to face down the John Jay goalie with a shot right out front.

But pressure did yield results for the Rebels. Irving was called for a trip at 10:09, and then Maurice got whistled for the same at 9:28. A tie seemed imminent when a cross-ice pass to Riggio had the forward all teed up with no one in sight. Fortunately, the Rebel whiffed, and John Jay dodged a bullet.

Of course, the pressure continued, and so did Rogers’ stop gap work in goal. He turned away Cody twice, but Mele didn’t get a break either. Owen Scinicariello got a breakaway opportunity on the short hand and gave the goalie more chance to shine to the frustration of Walter Oestreicher.

“Yeah, no finish,” lamented the defender.

Still, the clock ticking away helped do a number.

“We were all motivated to kill it off and keep the game going,” said Oestreicher.

Even strength yielded yet another breakaway, and Mele stopping DeNoia, the Rebel net minder was really feeling his oats on Declan Whelan’s shot from the point with 46 seconds left. Mele snared the puck, and with a nonchalant wave, his confidence seemed to be brimming.

The scales had to tip, though, and began with Oestreicher. The senior shot from the point, Whelan got a stick on the rebound, and Petschek did the rest at 14:20.

“I give most of the credit to my teammates,” said Petschek. “I just tipped it in.”

Strategy played a part too.

“We read their forecheck and adjusted to a 1-2-2,” said Petschek. “So we clogged the middle, and the puck popped out.”

Less than ninety seconds later, the Wolves put a sleight of hand on Mele. Oestreicher took a backhand swipe from the point, and the Cortlandt goalie losing sight, the puck sailed in for a 3-0 lead.

And fittingly, the last goal came on a breakaway by Petschek, which put aside the previous concerns of their coach.

“Bottom line, they worked and got the job done,” said Janos.

However, John Jay could not close out the week against Scarsdale on Friday, Jan. 27. The Wolves fell 7-4 and in the loss, Petschek had two goals, and DeNoia and Oestreicher had one each.















