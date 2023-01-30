Letter From Library Director Dave Cubie Regarding the Move of West Orange Public Library

Dear West Orange Public Library Community,

At the January 26 meeting of the Free Public Library of the Township of West Orange, the Library Board voted to close its facility at 46 Mount Pleasant Avenue to the public beginning February 1, 2023, in order to make preparations to move to our new location at 10 Rooney Circle in West Orange.



WOPL will reopen at 10 Rooney Circle upon completion of the construction project. We anticipate a late spring completion. During the month of February the library staff will be available by phone to answer questions regarding your account and how to continue to receive materials.

This will not affect your access to any digital resources during our closure. In fact, we have increased electronic resources during this time period. https://www.wopl.org/digital-resources



We have made arrangements with libraries in neighboring communities to ensure your access to materials and resources. While we are closed, you will be able to choose delivery of materials to any of the other 76 libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS locations). Please don’t forget to bring your library card when using other libraries.



If you have a REBL (Reciprocal Borrowing and Lending) sticker on your card, you will also be able to use any library including university libraries in Essex County. Public Library law in New Jersey requires that access to computer use shall be available free of charge to any member of the public.



Although we will be sad to vacate the home that West Orange has enjoyed since 1959, we are excited to begin our next chapter at a new location that is more accessible to the greatest number of residents and designed to carry us far into the 21st century.



We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we look forward to seeing you in the future; please look for announcements on our website and social media for information about our grand reopening.



Sincerely,



The Board and Staff of the West Orange Public Library



