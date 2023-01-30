ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County authorities react to Tyre Nichols' death, Memphis Police Department

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Many law enforcement agencies posted responses to the actions of the Memphis Police Department following the release of police bodycam footage capturing the assault of Tyre Nichols.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) posted its response on Instagram, calling the behavior of the Memphis officers "disturbing."

The post read in part "the response by Memphis PD and Shelby County District Attorney's Office to terminate and charge the five officers is severe, appropriate, and swift. We extend sympathy and condolences to the Nichols family."

The post also included an additional statement from the California State Sheriffs' Association, saying in part "the video depicting the use of force against Tyre Nichols is appalling. The actions of the five former Memphis Police officers preceding his death do not reflect the high standards of professionalism, service, community concern, and ethics that are the backbone of law enforcement's obligation to protect the public."

Meanwhile, the Arvin Police Department chief released a statement that reads in part "the actions of these fired officers do not align with the values of our department or the community we serve."

The statement goes on to say "we want to assure our community that the actions of these now terminated officers in no way reflect the actions of the dedicated men and women of the Arvin Police Department."

