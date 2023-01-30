Read full article on original website
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
Following the success of Kolter Homes’ southside community Cresswind Peachtree City, the company is introducing a new active adult concept at Oak Hill Reserve in Newnan. Oak Hill Reserve is an age-restricted community that features an intimate enclave of 43 homesites in the Atlanta area. The new homes debuting at Oak Hill Reserve preview the evolution of Kolter Homes’ enhanced floorplan lineup. Reports are that Kolter Homes will be open for sale by early March.
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools. Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
His car was seen over 200 miles away from home.
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
Three people from in and out of Fayette County have been arrested and taken to the county jail on multiple felony charges. In Fayetteville, a potentially violent situation involving a minor was resolved peacefully by the city’s police department in the Lakeside on Redwine subdivision. According to a statement...
