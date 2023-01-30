ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath

Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
BATH, PA
local21news.com

SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community

An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in

As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
ZIONSVILLE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy