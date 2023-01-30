Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley organizations prepare to offer help during bitter cold weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After an unseasonably warm winter, the second cold spell of the season is here. High temperatures are expected to be below 30 degrees, low temperatures will drop down to the single digits, and cold wind chills will make for dangerous conditions. "Fortunately for us, we've gotten...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials celebrate new Sister City relationship between Allentown, Santo Domingo Este
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials held a news conference in Allentown Friday to celebrate the establishment of a Sister City relationship between the city and Santo Domingo Este, in the Dominican Republic. Allentown Council Vice President Cynthia Mota was joined by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Santo Domingo Este (ASDE) Mayor...
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
local21news.com
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
fox29.com
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community
An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in
As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a crazy world': Students, family react to boy charged with bringing loaded gun into Dieruff HS
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A student brought a loaded gun into Dieruff High School on Wednesday, according to Allentown police, who say the school went into lockdown. Now a 14-year-old boy faces several charges. Ludwin Castellanos was picking up his younger sister, Abigail, from swimming practice that evening when he learned...
