MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons. About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO