CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wtvy.com
Percentage of inmates granted parole in Alabama continues to shrink
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parole denials in Alabama have increased drastically with the most denied in 2022. Out of 4,002 inmates that applied for parole only 409 of the inmates were granted. Jerome Dees with the Southern Poverty Law Center says in 2017 the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
wtvy.com
Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons. About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
wtvy.com
Additional inmates will be released Friday to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). The following information was obtained via press release from the ADOC:. In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went...
Huntsville woman arrested after leading chase into Tennessee through cornfields
A 52-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested last week after authorities said she led them on a chase across state lines and through cornfields in her Saturn car.
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
wtvy.com
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought...
Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?
The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
WAAY-TV
Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video
It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
