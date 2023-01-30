ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtvy.com

Percentage of inmates granted parole in Alabama continues to shrink

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parole denials in Alabama have increased drastically with the most denied in 2022. Out of 4,002 inmates that applied for parole only 409 of the inmates were granted. Jerome Dees with the Southern Poverty Law Center says in 2017 the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
wtvy.com

Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons. About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Additional inmates will be released Friday to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). The following information was obtained via press release from the ADOC:. In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAAY-TV

Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video

It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy