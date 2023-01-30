Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
iheart.com
Seven people charged with murder in drug-related robbery death
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Seven people are facing murder charges in connection to a Council Bluffs drug-related robbery death. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the evening of January 8th, officers were called to an apartment building near 4th Street and Willow to investigate a call of shots fired. CBPD says arriving officers located the victim, 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, NE, in one of the apartments. Investigators say Dobberstine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify officers injured in deadly shootout with 38-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. Omaha police identified the two officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a deadly shootout with a 38-year-old man on Monday night, according to authorities. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
WOWT
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
WOWT
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death. Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use...
fox42kptm.com
Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead when officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash early Thursday
The Omaha Police Department says a 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
klin.com
Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested
Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar store
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in North Omaha Sunday night. An employee at the store near 30th Street and Newport Avenue told police the suspect wore all black and entered the store at 8:46 p.m. The man was about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build, according to the employee, who said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money. He left after getting cash.
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don't expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl.
