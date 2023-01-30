(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Seven people are facing murder charges in connection to a Council Bluffs drug-related robbery death. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the evening of January 8th, officers were called to an apartment building near 4th Street and Willow to investigate a call of shots fired. CBPD says arriving officers located the victim, 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, NE, in one of the apartments. Investigators say Dobberstine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

