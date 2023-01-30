Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Enforcement alliance growing in reservation
TAHLEQUAH – Since the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling of 2020, the Cherokee Nation has been steadily forging pacts with cities and towns to return the lion’s share of fines from traffic and misdemeanor offenses that would otherwise be directed fully to the tribe. CN leadership enacted the...
cherokeephoenix.org
Clint Black makes his Hard Rock Live return on June 9
TULSA – With one of the most storied careers in country music, Clint Black continues to tour across the country for millions of fans. At 8 p.m., Friday, June 9 he’s making his return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Feb. 3.
