Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
wvtm13.com
Sunshine is finally back after nearly a whole week without it
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunny, colder and drier weather moves in just in time for the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. Early Friday, a brisk north wind drives the wind chill (feels like) down into the 20s, and even as the sun reappears for most of the day, it stays cold: highs in the 40s, feeling more like the 30s.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
wvtm13.com
Major roadwork to begin on Highway 280 shutting down at least one lane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.
wvtm13.com
Water main break reported in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — Officials work to repair a water main break on Thompson Road in Alabaster Friday morning. The southbound lanes have been shut down while crews work to make repairs. Police said repairs could take six to eight hours to complete. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.
wvtm13.com
Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
wvtm13.com
Northport man killed in early morning crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Northport was killed in an early morning crash Feb. 1. The Alabama State Troopers reported David Lancaster, 25, was driving a pickup truck on Upper Columbus Road north of Northport, when it rolled off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The...
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
CBS 42 House Calls: Vaccine formula changes, avoiding skin damage at nail salon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses COVID vaccine formula changes and how you can avoid skin damage at the nail salon. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
wvtm13.com
Stolen car found crashed in power pole in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police officers in Birmingham were looking to find a person suspected of stealing a vehicle. The officers were called to Princeton Avenue SW in the area of 14th and 15th streets and found a crashed car. A police spokesperson said it was unclear how the crash...
wvtm13.com
Protecting Good program builds fortified roofs for Birmingham residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Protecting Good program gives homeowners funds to install storm-resistant roofs through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Insurance, Protective Life Corporation, the city of Birmingham, UAB, Neighborhood Housing Services, and Habitat for Humanity for Greater Birmingham. The program represents the opportunity for qualified homes...
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
wvtm13.com
Police need help finding man reported missing since January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say Jerry Barclays, Jr., 49, said he was traveling to Georgia but hasn't been seen since. According to the police report, Barclays was last seen on 21st Way South in November 2022. A missing person report was filed on January 19, 2023. Police describe Barclays...
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
wvtm13.com
Person arrested after vehicle crashed into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in Leeds. Police and firefighters responded to a business in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where they found a car had struck an exterior wall of the building. Leeds fire crews responded to the...
wbrc.com
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
