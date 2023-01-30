Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Arcángel and Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Their Friendship in New Music Video for "La Jumpa"
Arcángel and Bad Bunny have dropped the music video for their latest collab, “La Jumpa.”. The beginning of the music video features Arcángel and Bad Bunny roaming the streets of Puerto Rico as well as the duo performing on the roof of a Gulf gas station with fans watching and singing along from below.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaboration
Kiko Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs have teamed up for an all-new 16-piece collection, merging the youthful identities of both brands. Comprised of both apparel and accessories, the vibrant offering sees Laura and Deanna Fanning commission London-based artist Connor Beesley to create a series of DIY-inspired works, appliquéd onto jersey and knitwear fabrics. Fusing dramatic proportions with distinctive textures, the collection features Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature Star iconography, arriving in visceral fuzz and faux fur pieces.
Hypebae
Lisa Rinna Makes Her Runway Debut at ROTATE FW23
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna proves why she has always been that woman as she made her runway debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking ROTATE‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The stunning 59-year-old looked every bit high fashion and rock ‘n’ roll as her typically short hair was...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Is Saddened by the Death of the Original Wednesday Addams
For most of us, Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega are our Wednesday Addams, but the original goth girl was played by actor Lisa Lorings, who tragically died on January 28 from a stroke. Ortega paid tribute to the late star on January 31, posting two black and white images of...
Hypebae
Watch Kris Jenner Officiate Ellen Degeneres' Secret Vow Renewal... In Front of Prince Harry?
This week, celebrity couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony. Thinking she was arriving at her birthday celebration, DeRossi was shortly surprised with a celebrity studded vow renewal — led by Kris Jenner. Pulling out all the stops for their lover, DeGeneres arranged a guitarist, gown and all in the new home the couple moved into last week. With attendees such as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the event did not skimp out on a single aspect.
Hypebae
ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard's "Iconic Classic" Collection Revives 2000s Recklessness
Danish labels ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard have unveiled a brand new collaboration as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Serving as the fourth installment between the two, the “Iconic Classics” unisex collection is a homage to the early aughts and rebelliousness unfastened. To deliver strong storytelling, reminiscent...
Hypebae
Doja Cat to Release New Album in 2023
It’s been confirmed that Doja Cat will be releasing a new album sometime this year. The singer got candid in her latest interview with Variety, revealing an album is on the way; however, a tour is unlikely for the time being. “I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “But I do want to make sure that everything I’m doing right now in terms of recording is solidified before I make any decisions. The baby hasn’t been born yet.”
Hypebae
Cecilie Bahnsen Breathes Life Into Leftover Fabrics in Patchwork Encore Collection
Just a month ahead of her upcoming runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Cecilie Bahnsen has launched a new installment of her ongoing Encore collection, which uses materials upcycled from previous seasons. Initially launched in 2020, the Encore project is one that is dear to Bahnsen, adding to the sustainably-minded...
Hypebae
Alicia Silverstone Recreates This Iconic 'Clueless' Scene
Alicia Silverstone is bringing the ’90s back. The actor, who famously played Cher in Clueless, recreated a scene from the 1995 film for a Rakuten Super Bowl ad. “Don’t bug,” she says referencing her iconic line. “Your girl is back.” In the 15-second ad, Silverstone is rockin’ the classic yellow plaid two-piece matching set.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Aire on His First Birthday
Kylie Jenner took to social media to give fans more glimpses of hers and Travis Scott‘s son, Aire Webster, on his first birthday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paid tribute to her baby with a sweet video montage featuring some highlights from the past 12 months. “AIRE. My son, my...
Hypebae
Eastpak and UNDERCOVER Reunite for New "Chaos/Balance" Collaboration
Following their previous collaboration, which arrived last August, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and American backpack brand Eastpak have reunited for another bold and expansive “Chaos/Balance” collection — this time, inspired by camouflage. The release delivers a variety of backpacks, duffle bags and messenger bags made for the daily explorer. Moreover, providing wearers with an accessory for every occasion, the collection’s silhouettes are available in different sizes, offering functionality and style.
Hypebae
Netflix Drops the Official Trailer for Season 3 of 'Outer Banks'
Netflix has finally released the new trailer for Season 3 of Outer Banks, which reunites John B (Chase Stokes) with his dad. Additionally, viewers get to see s glimpse of the Pogues hunting for El Dorado treasure. “From the very beginning it was always Kooks and Pogues,” John B says...
Hypebae
What Jimin of BTS Wore for Dior's FW23 Menswear Show
BTS member Jimin was one of the most highly-anticipated guests at Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show this season. As a result, the K-pop star gave fans a little look inside the preparations behind his attendance at the show, starting with the decisions behind his outfit. Initially seen wearing white printed jeans with an oversized sweater vest, Jimin opted for an almost full monochrome look, wearing a grey blazer and trousers, paired with grey boots and a brown turtleneck.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela Captures the Joy of Falling In Love with “On A Date” Fragrance
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
Hypebae
This Viral TikTok Has the Girlies Gel Curing Press-On Nails
Gone are the days when press-on nails were considered cheap and “déclassé. In fact, over the last few years of the pandemic, press-ons have become quite the manicure trend. From our favorite A-listers sporting them on the red carpet to becoming the go-to for the girlies on the go, the look has rebranded. Even TikTok has picked up on the moment, with #pressonnails amassing over 5.4 billion views. And for those looking to try them but want them to last longer, we’ve found the perfect solution: Gel curing.
Hypebae
Doja Cat's New Honey-Blonde Install Came With a Flaming Message to the Masses
After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.
Hypebae
Ice Spice on How Becoming Famous Has Changed Her Personal Style
Ice Spice isn’t afraid to be unapologetically herself, and that shines through in her personal style. The Bronx native is known for her curly signature orange locks and her Y2K-inspired street style. In her latest interview with The Cut, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, discusses how her fashion sense has changed since gaining fame.
Hypebae
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald
Hollywood’s perennial boyfriend Pete Davidson may no longer be a funny heartthrob as the 28-year-old comedian has shaved his head. The former Saturday Night Live star made his bald headed debut at a Knicks game, joining Jon Stewart and Hasan Minaj, wearing a sturdy gray shacket and shielding his eyes with black aviator sunglasses.
Hypebae
Florence Pugh "Puts Her Foot Down" on Hollywood’s Harmful Body Image Standards
The expectations for women in the entertainment industry are constantly under scrutiny. How females choose to do their skincare, makeup, body and haircare routines are always under the male gaze creating harmful false values and damaging beauty standards. We’re grateful to strong voices like Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh, who aren’t afraid to speak their minds regarding women and body image.
Hypebae
Rita Ora Shows off Her Wedding Ring for the First Time
Rita Ora has finally revealed her massive wedding ring husband Taika Waititi gave her during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I actually have never shown anyone my ring,” the singer told Fallon. “You know, it’s my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly ‘cause we watch you every night — that creepy? I just felt like I’ll show you it. Look, here it is.”
Comments / 0