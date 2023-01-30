Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Expected In May
The Air Jordan 11 Low has long since been a staple of Jordan Brand’s Summer product line. Every year, the low-cut AJXI model signals the start of the warmer months with releases confirmed for April, May, and June, all served up in a variety of colorways that touch on traditions of Jumpman footwear.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Ja 1 “Scratch” Pays Homages To The Grizzlies’ Roots
When the Nike Ja 1 was revealed on Christmas Day, it was only a matter of time before the inaugural silhouette’s slate of inspirational colorways would make its debut. After donning both versions of the “Day One” proposition throughout the month of January, brand images of Ja Morant’s latest tonal ensemble have landed in a colorful homage to the Memphis Grizzlies’ early days in Vancouver.
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Releasing Holiday 2023
With each holiday season comes another Air Jordan 11. Adding this past winter’s “Cherry” composition to the silhouette’s iconic slate of colorways including the “Cool Grey” 11, Space Jam and Concord, Holiday 2023 is set to write its own story with a women’s exclusive effort. And according to reputable sources, Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the ladies’ silhouette will receive a tasteful “Neapolitan” scheme alongside the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP”.
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
sneakernews.com
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Jordan Two Trey Gets Bold In “Infrared”
As a newer model from the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey continues to advance #23’s legacy off the court. Recently, the silhouette – which combines a number of Air Jordan designs – emerged in a “Black,” “White,” and “Infrared” color combination for kids. The upper enjoys mostly a pitch-dark finish that camouflages its leather, plastic, and mesh materials. Details on the tongue and heel, however, interrupt in a punchy ruby color. Underfoot, the midsole and traction combination deviate in a one-two punch of “White” and “Infrared” as a callback to the Chicago Bulls’ legendary colors.
Comments / 0