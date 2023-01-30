The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO