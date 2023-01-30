Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is indicted on rape and kidnapping charges
Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie in 2022 who made the 53-man roster with the Eagles, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Via TMZ.com, the allegations arise from an incident that occurred on December 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. He allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Ugly stat shows Steph's hard-to-believe OT shooting numbers
The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
NBC Sports
Eagles say Kittle's 'disrespect' fired them up for NFC title game
If you thought the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense had an extra edge to them on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, they did. And the team says George Kittle can be thanked for that due to what the 49ers tight end said about Philadelphia's defense in the week leading up to the Eagles' 38-7 win.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
NBC Sports
Crawford hoping Giants recapture '21 magic with revamped roster
Winter will soon begin turning into spring, which means the 2023 MLB season is almost here. The Giants' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 16 and position players will arrive on Feb. 21. Shortstop Brandon Crawford believes the Giants' offseason moves can allow the team to replicate their 2021...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan will look for in search of Ryans' replacement
The 49ers' 2022 NFL season is over and changes already are underway with San Francisco’s coaching staff. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans left the Bay to become the Houston Texans’ new head coach. As a result, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will begin looking for the 38-year-old’s replacement but intends...
NBC Sports
Perry: How Tom Brady's retirement could be Patriots' gain
A 6-foot-4, 225-ish-pound domino fell on Wednesday and shook up the NFL's offseason before it even arrived. No doubt, Tom Brady's retirement will have a ripple effect across the rest of the league as rosters look for help and go through the standard yearly turnover. At the very least, one...
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
What 49ers need to see out of Jackson to make D-line impact
Drake Jackson showed a lot of promise during 49ers training camp and the early portion of the 2022 NFL season. At the conclusion of the defensive end's rookie season, there was a clear picture of how Jackson can put himself into better position to be a major contributor into December and January.
NBC Sports
Eli Apple: I want to go anywhere I’m wanted
Cornerback Eli Apple will once again be an unrestricted free agent next month. He may or may not return to the Bengals after playing the last two years with the franchise. He’s enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career since 2021, starting 30 games for the franchise. In 2022, he recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.
NBC Sports
Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday
A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
NBC Sports
Correa pulled 'Houdini job' with 'worst ankle' doctor has seen
Carlos Correa agreed to not one, not two, but three massive contracts this offseason. After the superstar shortstops' 13-year, $350 million and 12-year, $315 million agreements with the Giants and New York Mets, respectively, fell apart due to a medical concern, Correa eventually signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 11.
Comments / 0