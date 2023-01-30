ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Dave Bautista Lets DC Role Of Bane Go After Making One Last Pitch To ‘Guardians’ Collaborator James Gunn

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySPCj_0kWNGmf800

The iconic DC villain Bane , best known for breaking Batman’s back, continues to be the character that got away for Dave Bautista .

The wrestler-turned-actor shared in an interview with Insider published on Monday that he approached James Gunn about the prospect of playing Bane following his Guardians of the Galaxy director’s ascension as Co-CEO and Co-Chair of DC Studios.

“I have had conversations with James about that,” Bautista said, “but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch…and I think you need to do that.”

Bautista went on to say that he believes if DC is to be “revived,” Gunn and Co-CEO/Co-Chair Peter Safran “need to start from scratch” — reimagining the cinematic universe with younger talent front and center. “You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that,” said the actor. “And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don’t want to play a character that I can’t bring justice to it. I don’t think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don’t know if I could handle the physical part, and I don’t think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don’t know if I’d be that guy.”

Bautista has been vocal on Twitter for years about his desire to play Bane — who was most recently portrayed by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises . His campaigning for the character most recently made headlines in 2021, when he divulged that he’d approached higher-ups at Warner Bros about the idea. “I’ve made no secret about this,” the actor said in an appearance at Justice Con, reported on by Collider . “I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door, and said, ‘I want to play Bane.’ I’m not kidding.”

The actor admitted that those he spoke to “were a little like, ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane,'” though he added that not even this fact could deter him from his goal. “I was like, ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him,'” he said at the time.

Bautista has previously collaborated with new DC Boss Gunn on three Guardians of the Galaxy films — as well as a Holiday Special — portraying the larger-than-life mercenary, Drax the Destroyer. The final film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , is set for release on May 5.

Even if Bautista has admitted to his desire to join DC, he also said in a recent interview with GQ that there’s a “relief” in leaving the superhero universe of Marvel behind, as he looks to cement his reputation as a serious actor. “[Working on Guardians ] wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role,” he said. “The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Bautista most recently starred alongside Daniel Craig and many more in Rian Johnson’s acclaimed Knives Out sequel Glass Onion for Netflix, which is this year nominated for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He’ll next be seen starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin , which is out this Friday, February 3. Among other upcoming projects for the actor is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two , which hits theaters on November 3.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy