Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Founders Day celebrated at Jackson university

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University celebrated its annual Founders’ Day on Friday. Union was founded February 3, 1823 as Jackson Male Academy. This makes it the college’s 200th birthday. There was a come-and-go birthday celebration in the Carl Grant Events Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Peoples Bank reopens in new location

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated a big move on Friday. The Peoples Bank of Tennessee held a grand re-opening at their new location in Lexington. The event included refreshments and a prize-winning drawing. The Peoples Bank is at 679 West Church street in Lexington. The bank is...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Hub City Heroes honored together

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Proposals being accepted for annual grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Have an initiative that can help the community?. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is now accepting proposals for the next round of Community Impact Grants, according to a news release. The Foundation says that non-profits could that apply could receive up to $20,000. “Our Community Impact...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

First Friday Art Walks to begin in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Officials talk about recent vacant house fires

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — City Hall in downtown Jackson held it’s first live performance in honor of Black History Month on Friday. Wendy Trice Martin gave a presentation at the event, and the Lane College Choir performed. This is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month that...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson marks Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Downtown business owner talks about weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JEA announces organization changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a new President/CEO. As of Wednesday, Monte Cooper assumed the role after it was first announced back in August. JEA says that Ryan Porter will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer on February 13. Ted Austin will take the position...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee native creates chemo kits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
JACKSON, TN

