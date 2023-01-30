Read full article on original website
Founders Day celebrated at Jackson university
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University celebrated its annual Founders’ Day on Friday. Union was founded February 3, 1823 as Jackson Male Academy. This makes it the college’s 200th birthday. There was a come-and-go birthday celebration in the Carl Grant Events Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GALLERY: Peoples Bank reopens in new location
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated a big move on Friday. The Peoples Bank of Tennessee held a grand re-opening at their new location in Lexington. The event included refreshments and a prize-winning drawing. The Peoples Bank is at 679 West Church street in Lexington. The bank is...
2022 Hub City Heroes honored together
JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
Proposals being accepted for annual grant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Have an initiative that can help the community?. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is now accepting proposals for the next round of Community Impact Grants, according to a news release. The Foundation says that non-profits could that apply could receive up to $20,000. “Our Community Impact...
First Friday Art Walks to begin in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
Officials talk about recent vacant house fires
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
Live performance for Black History Month held at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — City Hall in downtown Jackson held it’s first live performance in honor of Black History Month on Friday. Wendy Trice Martin gave a presentation at the event, and the Lane College Choir performed. This is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month that...
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
Downtown business owner talks about weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
Some roads slick following second round of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — How did last night’s freezing rain and ice impact our area?. Many businesses and city offices were closed to start the first day of February. The condition of the roads was a big factor in that decision. While it did not keep everyone off of...
JEA announces organization changes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a new President/CEO. As of Wednesday, Monte Cooper assumed the role after it was first announced back in August. JEA says that Ryan Porter will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer on February 13. Ted Austin will take the position...
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
