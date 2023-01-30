This is unacceptable and horrific. We've published many, many pieces about how Assange has been double-crossed by the mainstream media that lauded itself with awards using the information Assange published at Wikileaks.org, only to abandon him going on 13 years now. Read them at RCReader.com/tags/assange. How the press-titute editors and publishers at publications such as the New York Times and the Washington Post can live with themselves is beyond me. Please read Kevin's latest reporting on the Assange case, recounting the Belmarsh Tribunal presented at the National Press Club on January 20, 2023. Belmarsh is the name of the prison where Assange is in England. Organizations will rent out the prestigious National Press Club in Washington D.C., so that the press will ostensibly cover their events and presentations. Did you hear anything in the local, national, or international news about the January 20 Belmarsh Tribunal for Assange? Now you have.

