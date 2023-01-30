Read full article on original website
Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, Graduates from Mercy College of Health Sciences
DES MOINES, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, was conferred a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, on December 10, 2022. To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College...
Randy Tucker of Milan, Illinois, Receives Academic Honors from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN (February 2, 2023) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2022 semester academic achievement. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR. Milan, IL. Randy Tucker, Semester Honors. Students who earn a 4.0 grade-point average, which represents all...
Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, Awarded Gold Stars for Fall 2022 at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (February 3, 2023) — Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average...
St Ambrose University Appoints Vice President of Institutional Advancement
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — St Ambrose University has appointed Anne Gannaway Vice President of Institutional Advancement, overseeing philanthropic strategy and donor relations to support the university’s giving and advancement goals. Gannaway began her St. Ambrose career in 2012 as the director of alumni engagement. When she...
The 2023 STEM Celebration Registration is Open
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 1, 2023) — Registration for our Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) 2023 STEM Celebration on February 23 is now open. We welcome you to join us for the 61st Annual QCESC STEM Celebration on February 23, 4:30-8PM, at the Bend Event Center in East Moline.
Quad Cities Chamber Seeks QC Boomerangers
BETTENDORF, IOWA (February 2, 2023) — If you’re a QC Boomeranger, the Quad Cities Chamber wants you to share your story. A QC Boomeranger is someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, moved away for an extended period, and then decided to move back to the Quad Cities. In essence, they boomeranged back home.
An Accelerated Solution to the Nationwide Nursing Shortage
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (February 2, 2023) — The United States needs nurses. The unprecedented demands that the pandemic placed on the nation’s nurses — combined with retirements and an aging workforce — have greatly increased the need for nursing workers in the US. The US Bureau of...
QC Storm Play Peoria Rivermen 02/03-04, Vermilion County Bobcats 02/05
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (February 3, 2023) — The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced three opponent changes for this weekend’s games. The Quad City Storm will play the Peoria Rivermen tonight and tomorrow night at Vibrant Arena. The Storm was previously scheduled to play the Vermilion County Bobcats. Additionally,...
Two Days Before Valentine's Day, Monmouth College Students Will Sing About Love
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (February 2, 2023) — Broadway will come to East Broadway when Monmouth College music and theatre students present a show titled Love in All Its Guises. A fundraiser for the Chorale's upcoming spring-break trip to Colorado, the show will be staged at 3PM February 12 in the Kasch Performance Hall of the College's Dahl Chapel and Auditorium in the 800 block of East Broadway. The event is free, but donations will be accepted to support the trip.
The Joker Comes to the QC for Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (February 3, 2023) — Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner as we celebrate her message of hope at the upcoming Live from QC. . . It’s Saturday Nite! Gala presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Held on April Fool’s Day, we are thrilled to feature comedic entertainment: James “Murr” Murray, Impractical Joker, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature musical guest and local favorite, Soul Storm.
“Sol Butler: The Greatest Athlete You've Never Heard of,” February 11
Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. A track-and-field Olympian who was also an NFL player who was also a 1915 graduate of Rock Island High School will be celebrated on February 11 in Sol Butler: The Greatest Athlete You've Never Heard of, a Rock Island Public Library presentation by local author David Sebben on the Quad Citian who played for the Rock Island Independents football team and competed in the long jump in the 1920 Olympic games.
Who Knew About These Firsts?
This is unacceptable and horrific. We've published many, many pieces about how Assange has been double-crossed by the mainstream media that lauded itself with awards using the information Assange published at Wikileaks.org, only to abandon him going on 13 years now. Read them at RCReader.com/tags/assange. How the press-titute editors and publishers at publications such as the New York Times and the Washington Post can live with themselves is beyond me. Please read Kevin's latest reporting on the Assange case, recounting the Belmarsh Tribunal presented at the National Press Club on January 20, 2023. Belmarsh is the name of the prison where Assange is in England. Organizations will rent out the prestigious National Press Club in Washington D.C., so that the press will ostensibly cover their events and presentations. Did you hear anything in the local, national, or international news about the January 20 Belmarsh Tribunal for Assange? Now you have.
“Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960,” February 11 through May 7
Open to the Public: Tuesday, February 14, through Sunday, May 7. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. On view to Figge Art Museum members on February 11 and 12 and to the general public from February 14 through May 7, the touring exhibition Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 will be on view in the Davenport venue's third- and fourth-floor galleries, and boasts 64 fully accessorized ensembles comprised of more than 480 historic objects.
