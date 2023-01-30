4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
LUTTRELL, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday.Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
The children were identified as Briseis Aljumaily, 15, Audrie Cooper-Fortner, 9, Gabriella Aljumaily, 5, and Evie Cooper-Fortner, 5 by their grandmother Kelley Jean Curry-Aljumaily.
Special agents and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the house fire .
Union County Board of Education released a statement around 4 p.m. stating how “this has been a heartbreaking time for our community, families, staff and students.”
Luttrell is a city located southeast of Maynardville in Union County, Tennessee.
