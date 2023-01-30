ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, TN

4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

LUTTRELL, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday.

Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire

The children were identified as Briseis Aljumaily, 15, Audrie Cooper-Fortner, 9, Gabriella Aljumaily, 5, and Evie Cooper-Fortner, 5 by their grandmother Kelley Jean Curry-Aljumaily.

Special agents and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the house fire .

Union County Board of Education released a statement around 4 p.m. stating how “this has been a heartbreaking time for our community, families, staff and students.”

Statement from Union County Public Schools Director of Schools Gregory Clay. (Courtesy of Union County Public Schools)

Luttrell is a city located southeast of Maynardville in Union County, Tennessee.

Editor’s Note: The story was corrected to fix the last name of two of the children.

