Paramedics for League City provide immediate response to 911 calls, and as the first healthcare provider at the scene of emergency situations, evaluate these emergencies and provide medical care to the sick and injured. This is an "emergency essential" position, requiring you to be available immediately before, during, and after emergency conditions or disasters, to perform duties directly related to the emergency conditions, as determined by the City. Additionally, this is a safety sensitive and/or DOT position, where you will be required to participate in random drug testing at the city.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO