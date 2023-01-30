Read full article on original website
ems1.com
Technimount EMS launches mounting solution for the LIFEPAK® 15 monitor/defibrillator
QUEBEC, QC — Technimount EMS (Technimount), leading provider of mounting systems for medical devices, is proud to introduce the Bracket Pro Serie® 35 - LP, a proven solution that secures the LIFEPAK 15 monitor/defibrillator during EMS and Critical Care Transport. A valuable addition to Technimount's renowned product line that solidifies its forefront position within the industry.
ems1.com
Lack of compassion was the crime
According to the Fire Department, Engine 55 was dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived, Nichols was on the ground in handcuffs, leaning against a police car. The result of the investigation by the Fire Department was that the EMTs, who were called for a person being pepper sprayed, failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on Nichols ... and after their initial interaction with him, they requested an ambulance, which got there about 15 minutes after EMTs arrived.
ems1.com
Providing top-notch care to patients with service animals
Baltimore City Fire Department trains to go above and beyond the call of duty for the patients they serve — As one of the busiest fire-based EMS agencies in the country, Baltimore City Fire Department personnel go above and beyond the call of duty, providing top notch pre-hospital emergency medical care not only for the patients they serve, but for their four-legged service animals, as well.
ems1.com
EMS Educator -Program Administrator
St Francis Hospital, Trinity Health Of New England. - Hartford, Connecticut. A wonderful opportunity to create a new EMS Education Center at an urban, tertiary care, Level 1 trauma center. Program Administrator- Sr. EMS Educator. Trinity Health Of New England is looking for a Program Administrator, Sr. EMS Educator, located...
ems1.com
Mobile companion app released - transforming the way medics chart patient care from the field
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — ZOLL® Data Systems has unveiled the latest innovation for its flagship, cloud-based ePCR software, ZOLL emsCharts®. A new mobile companion app, ZOLL emsCharts NOW, lets EMTs and paramedics quickly, conveniently, and securely capture critical patient data at the time of contact, using standard mobile devices.
ems1.com
Anger management: A different way of approaching burnout
Over the last several years, I have studied burnout and its impact on EMS with the intent to better understand the problem and be a part of the solution. The burnout research I’ve reviewed contains three common themes:. 1. The first is that there is no fully agreed upon...
ems1.com
Paramedic (full-time) - City of League City, Texas
Paramedics for League City provide immediate response to 911 calls, and as the first healthcare provider at the scene of emergency situations, evaluate these emergencies and provide medical care to the sick and injured. This is an "emergency essential" position, requiring you to be available immediately before, during, and after emergency conditions or disasters, to perform duties directly related to the emergency conditions, as determined by the City. Additionally, this is a safety sensitive and/or DOT position, where you will be required to participate in random drug testing at the city.
ems1.com
Video: After 2 FF deaths, Fla. chief asks for help, vows more mental health support
OCALA, Fla. — After two firefighters died in separate incidents less than a month apart, Marion County Fire Chief James Banta is promising to make changes to better support department members’ mental health needs, WCJB reported Wednesday. In a video posted this week, the chief says that the...
ems1.com
‘Normalization of deviance’: Chief Gary Ludwig on the death of Tyre Nichols
This episode of Inside EMS is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visit lexipol.com. This week, Inside EMS host Chris Cebollero is joined by Chief Gary Ludwig to discuss killing of Tyre...
ems1.com
Helping a department through loss
Marion County (Florida) Fire and Rescue Chief James Banta posted a powerful video this week, speaking directly to his fire department’s “brothers and sisters” after the deaths of two department members. We don’t know why this video was created, and it’s not for us to speculate, but we can talk about grief and leadership.
ems1.com
Md. county won't support IAFF local as exclusive union for firefighters, EMS
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The International Association of Firefighters Local 5184 in Carroll County has asked county officials to recognize the union as the exclusive representative of firefighters and emergency medical services employees who will work in the county's new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. But the union's...
