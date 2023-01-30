ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkersville, MD

Walkersville country artist Mike Kuster named Country Impact Artist of the Year

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Buy Now Musician Mike Kuster sits for a portrait at his home in Walkersville on Jan. 25, 2022. Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Independent Music Network recently announced that Walkersville-based country music singer-songwriter Mike Kuster has been named 2022 Country Impact Artist of the Year.

“Impact Artist says it all. You made the biggest impact with your songs in 2022,” IMN talent director Debi Fee told Kuster while announcing the winner for Impact Artist of the Year. “I’ve also heard your new song and love it. What a way to start 2023 with an award win and new hit song.”

