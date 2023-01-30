Read full article on original website
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley
It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
Finding the Best Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, with many restaurants serving various cuisines worldwide. Craving a classic Margherita pizza? A bowl of comforting pasta, or a hearty meat dish, finding the perfect Italian restaurant can be a challenge. To make things easier, we’ve scoured the city in search of...
Not What You Might Expect – Japanese Sandwiches in Troy Hill?
Chef Gary Marshall immerses himself in Japanese culture one bite (and tat) at a time. The heavily inked foodie fell in love with the body art form, which led him to explore the country’s cuisine and hone his skills at Umami, Roger Li’s izakaya, or Japanese pub, in Lawrenceville.
Firewhistle Brewing Will Heat You Up With Cold Beer and Warm Hearts
Jason Berman is a volunteer firefighter with a burning passion for beer. In July 2022, after two decades of making beer at home, he opened Firewhistle Brewing at 107 N. Second Ave. in Elizabeth Borough. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nellie
Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he’s now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie will come to his door for finger sniffs and treats as long as nobody moves too quickly. His new family will need to give him regular play sessions and lots of positive reinforcement to help him continue his progress toward becoming a companion. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a relatively normal life! Nellie is one of “Yana’s Special Felines,” which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
Happening this month in Downtown Pittsburgh: February 2023
Winter is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to cozy up and watch a show, listen to live music, or go on an indoor adventure. Here’s a look ahead at some of the events, shows, and live concerts happening around ‘tahn this month. For a...
Pittsburgh restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023
A restaurant in Pittsburgh found a spot on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023 list.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Mad Mex in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood closing after three decades
PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is closing its doors. Mad Mex in Oakland will be closing up shop after 30 years. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, ongoing staffing and operational challenges are to blame. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
First Baptist Church in Tarentum to host roving MLK memorial service
The Rev. Helen Burton believes there has never been a better time to preach Martin Luther King Jr.’s messages of unity. “He was always teaching about love and caring for others,” said Burton, pastor at First AME Church in Clairton. “These days, it appears to be every person...
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
