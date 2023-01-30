ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXymf_0kWNE53g00

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.

Trenton Jamario White, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:34 a.m. Saturday. White was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.

53,000 pounds of charcuterie meat affected by nationwide listeria recall

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, no foul play or trauma is suspected, although lab studies are still pending.

White was serving prison time for a 2012 conviction out of Calhoun County for robbery, attempted murder, assault, and firing a gun into an occupied building/vehicle charges.

On Sunday night, another inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The 61-year-old inmate, whose name has not been publicly released, was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the cause of the inmate’s death.

The first death at Donaldson this year was on Jan. 7 when Kevin Marcus Ritter was found dead in his cell.

