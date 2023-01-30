Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street. Police described it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting. West Palm Beach police...
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for...
PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The intersection was closed for about five hours after the crash...
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department. Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they stopped the boat with 19 people aboard, but two men jumped off and swam to shore. Jupiter Inlet Colony police said a...
Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina; suspect in custody
Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft. "For him to...
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach. Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Detectives said Gerena Ortiz...
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 was found guilty Wednesday. Richard Lange, 62, of Boynton Beach, was accused in the killing of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road...
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
Palm Beach Gardens man, 74, missing after picking up Lyft rider
The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft. "For him to go completely off the map, that's...
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February. Each adoption will ensure a forever “valentine” is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag, the shelter said.
Black History Month celebrations in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Numerous cities in Palm Beach County are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities for Black History Month. Black History Month at Mandel Public Library Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL Feb. 1 - 27 The...
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds
The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state. Hundreds of vendors spent the Thursday setting up their booths both inside and outside the expo center displaying everything from jewelry to furniture to wall hangings.
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
Art posters promote Black history throughout Palm Beach County
Artwork popping up throughout Palm Beach highlight Black culture in honor of Black History Month, and the trailblazers that have paved the way for current generations. It's called the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative and organizers have 50 different posters of Black leaders. They're hoping to distribute them in as many...
More business owners turning to AI to stay competitive
It's becoming their smartest most efficient employee. More business owners are using artificial intelligence or AI assistants. WPTV looked at why entrepreneurs said it's changing the playing field in their industries. Coined the Wall Street of the South — it's not surprising to hear there's an abundance of wealth management...
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'
A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
