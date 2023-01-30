ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton

Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver

Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department. Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'

As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com

What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?

While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...
wflx.com

Art posters promote Black history throughout Palm Beach County

Artwork popping up throughout Palm Beach highlight Black culture in honor of Black History Month, and the trailblazers that have paved the way for current generations. It's called the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative and organizers have 50 different posters of Black leaders. They're hoping to distribute them in as many...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

More business owners turning to AI to stay competitive

It's becoming their smartest most efficient employee. More business owners are using artificial intelligence or AI assistants. WPTV looked at why entrepreneurs said it's changing the playing field in their industries. Coined the Wall Street of the South — it's not surprising to hear there's an abundance of wealth management...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'

A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
WELLINGTON, FL

