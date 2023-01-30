Luke Bryan Headed To Minnesota This Fall During 'Country On Tour' Run

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is headed to Minnesota!

The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced dozens of tour stops this morning (January 30) as he gears up for his "County On Tour." The nationwide trek features multiple special guests, including: American Idol winner Chayce Beckham , Tyler Braden , Ashley Cooke , Jackson Dean , Jon Langston , Conner Smith , Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters . The acts on the bill will vary by market.

Bryan's "Country On Tour" kicks off in Syracuse, New York, on June 15. After a number of stops in the U.S., Bryan will make his way to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on October 14. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement on Monday . “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Nut House members get first access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, January 31, at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. local time.