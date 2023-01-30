ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Luke Bryan Headed To Minnesota This Fall During 'Country On Tour' Run

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is headed to Minnesota!

The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced dozens of tour stops this morning (January 30) as he gears up for his "County On Tour." The nationwide trek features multiple special guests, including: American Idol winner Chayce Beckham , Tyler Braden , Ashley Cooke , Jackson Dean , Jon Langston , Conner Smith , Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters . The acts on the bill will vary by market.

Bryan's "Country On Tour" kicks off in Syracuse, New York, on June 15. After a number of stops in the U.S., Bryan will make his way to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on October 14. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement on Monday . “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Nut House members get first access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, January 31, at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. local time.

Popculture

Three Dog Night's Floyd Sneed Dead at 80

Floyd Sneed, the legendary drummer behind the band Three Dog Night, has died. In a statement shared to the rock band's Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 28, Three Dog Night said they were "saddened to learn of the passing of Floyd Sneed." Sneed's cause of death was not disclosed. He was 80.
101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
