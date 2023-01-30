ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shaw High School Black History Committee to host Cultural Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Committee at Shaw High School will host their Cultural Food Truck Festival next week. The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Shaw High School parking lot. At this event, attendees will celebrate life and history with delicious food, great music and amazing entertainment.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public. The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence

Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated:...
AMERICUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Local Cervical Cancer Survivor Seeks to Raise Awareness

OPELIKA — She hasn’t yet reached her 30th birthday, but Opelika resident Julianna Colley has already survived cervical cancer — twice. And now she’s on a mission to raise awareness so other women do not have to endure what she did. “Prior to getting my diagnosis,...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley. You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

City of Auburn opens applications for Public Safety citizens academies

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government. These class sessions are offered in the form of two academies; Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy. Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

FEMA Recovery Center opens in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Thousands of families were impacted by the devastating storms that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12.   In LaGrange, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are providing information on available services, explaining assistance programs and helping survivors complete or check the status of […]
LAGRANGE, GA

