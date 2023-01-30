Read full article on original website
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
WTVM
Shaw High School Black History Committee to host Cultural Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Black History Committee at Shaw High School will host their Cultural Food Truck Festival next week. The Cultural Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the Shaw High School parking lot. At this event, attendees will celebrate life and history with delicious food, great music and amazing entertainment.
WTVM
Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell. The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is a great experience for those who are interested in the local food this region has to offer and for those who are new to food production and need resources.
WTVM
Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
WTVM
The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the LaGrange Youth Council
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 LaGrange Youth Council. The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, May 5, at 5:00p.m. The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice and counsel to the local...
WTVM
Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public. The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and...
WTVM
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
WTVM
Auburn University partnering with Chambers Co. to increase affordable health care
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is partnering with the city of Lafayette and the Chambers County Commission to help increase access to high quality and affordable health care and in rural areas in Alabama. At the Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center, a new technology station allows...
WTVM
Well Care, Association of Sickle Cell to host Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners, will host their Sickle Cell heritage Breakfast, this month. The Sickle Cell Heritage breakfast will take place on Saturday February 25, at 9.am, at the Columbus Marriot. Ethnic and African attire...
WALB 10
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated:...
opelikaobserver.com
Local Cervical Cancer Survivor Seeks to Raise Awareness
OPELIKA — She hasn’t yet reached her 30th birthday, but Opelika resident Julianna Colley has already survived cervical cancer — twice. And now she’s on a mission to raise awareness so other women do not have to endure what she did. “Prior to getting my diagnosis,...
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley. You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?
WTVM
Columbus leaders meeting with Chief Blackmon to discuss police use of force
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 took a closer look at how police do their job, days after body camera footage of a brutal beating of a man in Memphis was released to the public. Now, several Columbus organizations have set up a meeting with Police Chief Freddie Blackmon...
WTVM
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
WTVM
City of Auburn opens applications for Public Safety citizens academies
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government. These class sessions are offered in the form of two academies; Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy. Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding...
WTVM
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
FEMA Recovery Center opens in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Thousands of families were impacted by the devastating storms that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12. In LaGrange, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are providing information on available services, explaining assistance programs and helping survivors complete or check the status of […]
WTVM
Columbus apartment fire results in numerous people to lose everything
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of people at an apartment complex in Columbus lost everything to a late-night fire. It happened at Hampton Place, with fire crews arriving on the scene around 3:30 this morning. Tenants say they were in bed when they heard firefighters banging on their doors....
