Flights delayed, canceled at North Texas airports due to winter storm

(DALLAS) - Icy rain, sleet, and frozen roads are the cause of 100s of flight delays and cancellations at DFW Airport and Love Field.

On Monday morning, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for many counties in and surrounding the metroplex, until Wednesday. With ice accumulations predicted to be one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, road travel will be very difficult in the coming days.

According to NBC 5 , 116 flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had been canceled due to the weather as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday. An additional 80 flights were delayed. Inbound, another 113 flights have been canceled and 61 delayed.

At Dallas Love Field, as of 11:15 a.m., 106 flights were canceled, and eight flights were delayed, FlightAware reported. Inbound, 113 flights are canceled, and two are delayed.

This story is pending, please return for the most current updates.

