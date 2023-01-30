Tips to keep your outdoor pool, spa safe in freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures can be a pool owner's worst nightmare.

With the extended freezing conditions sticking around in North Texas, it can cause damage to pool equipment and plumbing. Freezing water expands and can burst the pipes, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the plumbing and decking.

We've got some tips to help keep your pool, and pool equipment, safe during the cold winter weather from MyPoolGuy.com owner Tim Mott.

MAKE SURE YOUR POOL IS RUNNING IN FREEZING WEATHER

Freeze protection can fail. Make sure all your pumps come on (except your

poolsweep pump) when the weather drops below freezing. Note : on variable

speed pumps, they will cycle on and off if you are depending on the freeze

protection on the pump. If the temp gets really low (below 15) then turn the

pump on manually and let it run 24/7 at a speed of at least 2000 RPM.

If you see your flow looks diminished, your filter might need to be backwashed. If you backwash, make sure your backwash line is not blocked by ice or it could blow up the filter.

MAINTAIN PROPER WATER LEVEL IN YOUR POOL

Your water should be maintained at the center of the tile (vertically) or

halfway up the skimmer opening. This is the number one cause of freeze

damage on pools. If the pump loses prime, then the water stops moving in the equipment and everything can freeze. Many times, people do not pay attention to their pool in the winter or they assume that water does not evaporate in cold weather.

MAKE SURE YOUR SKIMMER BASKETS AND PUMP TRAP BASKET ARE CLEAN

You do not want anything to slow down the flow of water through your

equipment. This is what keeps it from freezing.

IT DOES NOT HURT TO PLACE A TARP OVER YOUR EQUIPMENT

Normally, keeping the pump running should keep you out of danger. A tarp will

keep the wind from supercooling your equipment and will preserve a little

ground heat. This is especially helpful out in the country. That little

detail could make all the difference especially as the temps drop. Obviously if you put a tarp over the equipment, make sure nobody

turns the heater on.

IF YOU EXPERIENCE A POWER OUTAGE, CUT THE BREAKER OFF AND DRAIN YOUR EQUIPMENT

It really stinks when this happens, but it has happened. If the power goes

out, or if your pool just stops circulating for some reason, you need to get

the water out of the equipment to try to avoid freeze damage. Each piece of

equipment normally has drain plugs. The pump has two, the filter has a big

one at the bottom. The heater has one near the inlet piping. The poolsweep

pump has one in front. You should also take the lid off of the chlorinator.

DO I NEED TO RUN MY HEATER OR PUT A HEAT LAMP BY MY EQUIPMENT?

Running the heater during a freeze will waste gas and it is hard on the

heater because it drips corrosive condensation from the heat exchanger when the water is that cold. It is doubtful that a heat lamp will make a

difference more than a few degrees.

MY SPA IS DRAINING

On many electronic control systems, the spa function is set to freeze

protection. This means that during freezing weather, the valves move from

pool to spa and back every fifteen minutes or so. This is not needed in a

typical pool spa combination where the spa always overflows into the pool.

If this is causing your spa to drain, you may need to take your freeze

protection off of the spa function. Speak to your pool tech about this.

