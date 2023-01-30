Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
U.S. Marshall’s Service Task Force Arrests Fugitive Wanted in Mount Pleasant
Authorities arrested a man in Flint on Thursday who was wanted on felony firearms charges in Mount Pleasant. According to the U.S. Marshall’s Service, a task force that included local and state police located James Ashley at a residence in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The...
kisswtlz.com
Police in Mt. Pleasant Searching for Missing Girl
State police troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post are asking for help locating a missing girl. 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett was last seen on January 25. She is described as five feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, freckles on her face and a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle. Police believe she may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three cars out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
kisswtlz.com
Fatal Huron County Crash Under Investigation
A 36-year-old Kinde woman died after losing control of her vehicle on Richardson Road near Gagetown Road Thursday morning and crashed head on into another vehicle. Michigan State Police report the woman was driving west in her 2005 Toyota RAV4 and crossed the centerline, striking an east bound 2011 Ford Taurus. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The 41-year old man and his 40-year old female passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
kisswtlz.com
Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man
A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
WNEM
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
WNEM
Police: Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by K9 officer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer. Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle
We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law.
WNEM
Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
WILX-TV
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
kisswtlz.com
U.S. Coast Guard’s Saginaw Bay Safety Zone Begins Saturday Morning
The Coast Guard has announced that the annual Saginaw Bay Safety Zone will go into effect at 8:00 Saturday morning. While the safety zone is up, anyone looking to take a vessel through Saginaw Bay will need to contact Coast Guard Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission at least 72 hours in advance.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
