A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three cars out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO