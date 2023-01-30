Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
Kait 8
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
WBBJ
Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals
JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
Dyer County deputy kills suspect after shots fired; TBI called
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Dyer County, TN, on Sunday. According to reports, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Carrie Street. The man fled the scene and was later found sitting in a pickup truck at a home on Beaver […]
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth
A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
Dresden Enterprise
Court Date Set For Union City Man Facing Multiple Charges
A preliminary hearing for a Union City man charged with numerous crimes has been set for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023. According to a Martin Police incident report, on Jan. 23 at 1:12 p.m., Patrolman Nicholas Combs with the Martin Police Department observed a black 1991 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on University Street driven by 49-year-old Eric Lynn Choate. Combs had previous knowledge of Choate having active arrest warrants out of Fulton County, Kentucky, for a failure to appear sentencing and failure to appear for probation revocation.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General
A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
millington-news.com
TRACKING WITH THOMAS- Down Goes Ryan’s
Crews wrapped up the demolition of the old Ryan’s Buffet last week. The structure located at 8165 Highway 51 North in Millington has been abandoned since March 2016. By the end of last week the brick structure was reduced to rubble. Prior to being a vacant building, the area was home to Ryan’s owned by the parent company Ovation Brands. Ovation Brands shut down more than 70 locations in February 2016, including brands like Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, Fire Mountain and Tahoe Joe’s.
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
