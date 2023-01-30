ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase

A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase

Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
DRESDEN, TN
Kait 8

Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals

JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
NEWBERN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth

A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
DRESDEN, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Court Date Set For Union City Man Facing Multiple Charges

A preliminary hearing for a Union City man charged with numerous crimes has been set for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023. According to a Martin Police incident report, on Jan. 23 at 1:12 p.m., Patrolman Nicholas Combs with the Martin Police Department observed a black 1991 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on University Street driven by 49-year-old Eric Lynn Choate. Combs had previous knowledge of Choate having active arrest warrants out of Fulton County, Kentucky, for a failure to appear sentencing and failure to appear for probation revocation.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes

Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General

A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
GLEASON, TN
Kait 8

Earthquake reported Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
RIDGELY, TN
WREG

Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS- Down Goes Ryan’s

Crews wrapped up the demolition of the old Ryan’s Buffet last week. The structure located at 8165 Highway 51 North in Millington has been abandoned since March 2016. By the end of last week the brick structure was reduced to rubble. Prior to being a vacant building, the area was home to Ryan’s owned by the parent company Ovation Brands. Ovation Brands shut down more than 70 locations in February 2016, including brands like Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, Fire Mountain and Tahoe Joe’s.
MILLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
JACKSON, TN
southarkansassun.com

Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate

The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy