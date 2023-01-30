Crews wrapped up the demolition of the old Ryan’s Buffet last week. The structure located at 8165 Highway 51 North in Millington has been abandoned since March 2016. By the end of last week the brick structure was reduced to rubble. Prior to being a vacant building, the area was home to Ryan’s owned by the parent company Ovation Brands. Ovation Brands shut down more than 70 locations in February 2016, including brands like Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, Fire Mountain and Tahoe Joe’s.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO