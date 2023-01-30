ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Receives Interesting Offer From The Patriots

Robert Kraft has some ideas for TB12. Tom Brady officially retired from football on Wednesday morning. This was a massive announcement that completely shook the football world to its core. Of course, this is one of those things that was expected. Overall, Brady had played 23 seasons in the NFL and was 45 years old. Moreover, his play declined this past year, which meant that retirement was probably the best thing to do for his legacy. Either way, Brady will now get to go down as the greatest football player ever.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady’s Immediate Retirement Plan Revealed

Tom Brady has a lot to think about. Everyone already knows by now that Tom Brady just retired from the game of football. On Wednesday morning, Brady took to his social media platforms with a message for his fans. Overall, it was a bittersweet one as Brady explained why it was time to hang up the cleats. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Colin Kaepernick Jersey To Sell For Big Bucks At Auction

The jersey was worn during Kaepernick’s run to the Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick got a very rough deal when it comes to his time in the NFL. During his first few years with the San Francisco 49ers, he was the man. Overall, he brought the team to a Super Bowl and even orchestrated a second-half comeback that almost won them the whole thing. However, his career eventually took a turn. The 49ers started to decline and after protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem, Kap found himself out of the league. Today, it is still seen as one of the biggest injustices in the history of the NFL.
Athlon Sports

Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl.  The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy