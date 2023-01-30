Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady Receives Interesting Offer From The Patriots
Robert Kraft has some ideas for TB12. Tom Brady officially retired from football on Wednesday morning. This was a massive announcement that completely shook the football world to its core. Of course, this is one of those things that was expected. Overall, Brady had played 23 seasons in the NFL and was 45 years old. Moreover, his play declined this past year, which meant that retirement was probably the best thing to do for his legacy. Either way, Brady will now get to go down as the greatest football player ever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady’s Immediate Retirement Plan Revealed
Tom Brady has a lot to think about. Everyone already knows by now that Tom Brady just retired from the game of football. On Wednesday morning, Brady took to his social media platforms with a message for his fans. Overall, it was a bittersweet one as Brady explained why it was time to hang up the cleats. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”
ETOnline.com
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Says His Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl at 38 Weeks Pregnant
Just when you thought the 2023 Super Bowl could not be more unforgettable for the Kelce family, throw in the fact that Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is due this month with their third child. This week, fans learned the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
hotnewhiphop.com
Colin Kaepernick Jersey To Sell For Big Bucks At Auction
The jersey was worn during Kaepernick’s run to the Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick got a very rough deal when it comes to his time in the NFL. During his first few years with the San Francisco 49ers, he was the man. Overall, he brought the team to a Super Bowl and even orchestrated a second-half comeback that almost won them the whole thing. However, his career eventually took a turn. The 49ers started to decline and after protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem, Kap found himself out of the league. Today, it is still seen as one of the biggest injustices in the history of the NFL.
Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl. The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
National Signing Day 2023 updates: Where Missouri high school football seniors have signed
The Show-Me State produced another strong group of college football prospects in the Class of 2023. That group is headlined by top prospects heading to Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Missouri and other schools throughout the Southeastern, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences. Early National Signing Day ...
